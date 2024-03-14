State budget gives $8.7 million in one-time funds to Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland

Legislators dedicated $8.7 million in special funding to Florida Polytechnic University in the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The $117.5 billion spending plan passed by the Florida Legislature last week includes $5.7 million in non-recurring funds for the preliminary design stage of a Student Achievement Center on the Lakeland campus and $3 million for STEM program enhancements. Lawmakers also increased Florida Poly’s operating budget by $3 million over funding for the current year.

Florida Polytechnic is the newest state university, opening in 2014. Its academic programs concentrate on STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and math.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has the authority to veto individual appropriations in signing the budget bill. Last year, DeSantis vetoed $11.2 million that legislators had inserted into the budget for Florida Poly’s Student Achievement Center.

“We appreciate the Polk County delegation and legislative leadership for supporting Florida Poly’s key growth initiatives and our continued efforts to advance Florida’s high-tech economy,” Florida Polytechnic President Randy K. Avent said in a news release. “Our value to the state is driven by the hard work of our remarkable students and faculty, and our success is evident through our impressive rankings and outstanding graduate achievements.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Budget gives Florida Polytechnic $8.7 million in one-time funds