State budget delayed again, lawmakers push deadline to Monday as leadership continues to debate housing, Hochul backs off of school aid adjustments

Apr. 4—ALBANY — The state budget remains incomplete, and lawmakers in the Capitol voted Thursday to authorize a second temporary extender bill, funding state government operations until Monday.

The annual spending plan is typically due by April 1, but disagreements over policy have kept negotiations going beyond that deadline. Lawmakers have now passed two budget extensions this year, one that paid the state's bills from April 1 to April 4, and now one that pays the bills until April 8.

The Democratic leaders of the state Senate and Assembly have been negotiating a plan with Hochul that could range from $233 billion to $245 billion.

Lawmakers have appeared to disagree most firmly on housing policy and education funding, although the leaders largely negotiate in private and have declined to comment definitively on what proposals are the subject of discussion.

Hochul had put forward a plan to change how state aid to school districts is calculated, a move that could cut millions from primarily rural and suburban districts. Lawmakers in both houses of the legislature appear unwilling to accept that, with some calling for a long-term study on school aid and how it can be updated.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Hochul told reporters in the Capitol that the foundation aid change is off the table this year and she will try to pass it next year.

At the same time, Democratic lawmakers have been unwilling to support any state spending plan that would boost housing development in New York without that plan also including legislation that could dramatically limit the ability of landlords to evict tenants. Hochul has been unwilling to support such a law.

Legislators in the Assembly have been told they will return to the Capitol on Sunday to vote, likely on another extender, and the Assembly leadership has said they do not plan to call session to order on Monday. The state Senate has its next voting session set to open at 11 a.m. Monday, but leadership can change that schedule.

Monday will bring a solar eclipse to much of upstate New York in the late afternoon, and it appears that the Assembly leadership has planned next week to permit legislators to go upstate to see the eclipse in person. Albany itself will only see 93% solar coverage during the event.

As of Thursday, the Assembly is scheduled to vote Sunday, Tuesday and Friday. The state Senate is scheduled to vote Monday and Tuesday.