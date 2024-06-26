New state budget a boon for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved millions to safeguard Florida’s natural resources, conservation, and wildlife within his 2024-2025 Focus on Florida's Future Budget.

In a recent news release, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) lauded the governor’s leadership to maintain Florida as one of America’s premier destinations for top-tier fishing and “unique” hunting.

“The economic impact of these activities on our state is staggering,” the release says.

The FWC described the budget as multi-faceted in its ability to provide Floridians opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while prioritizing crucial conservation efforts such as coral reef restoration, derelict vessel removal and habitat restoration.

"Governor DeSantis has invested in conservation, and we are thankful for his unwavering support," said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto in the press release. "With his leadership, Florida continues to offer fishing, boating and outdoor recreational opportunities to visitors and residents that are second to none."

Roger Young, FWC’s executive director described the level of funding to Florida’s environment as unprecedented.

“Because of their support, our conservation legacy will thrive for future generations," he said.

With the 2024-2025 Focus on Florida's Future Budget totaling $116.5 billion, the FWC listed budget inclusions directly affecting them as follows:

Habitat restoration - $9.3 million.

Boating access/improvements - $7 million.

Artificial reefs - $5.6 million.

Derelict vessel removal - $3.9 million.

Law enforcement positions (12) - $2.7 million.

Land management positions (4) - $1.4 million.

Coral reef recovery and restoration positions (4) - $1 million.

Statewide oyster and habitat resiliency enhancement positions (3) - $1 million.

Positions (3) to enhance the resiliency of saltwater fisheries - $350,000+.

Click here for a complete list of 2024-2025 Focus on Florida's Future Budget. Click here to learn more about FWC.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Florida state budget: Million directed to help wildlife conservation