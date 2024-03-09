State braces for increase in problem gambling

Mar. 9—If you have a gambling problem or know someone who does, call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 877-718-5543. Online resources can be found at morethanagame.nc.gov.

Will online sports betting, which becomes legal this week in North Carolina, contribute to the addiction of problem gambling?

You bet your sweet bippy it will.

"We understand what's happened in other states, so that's helped us prepare ourselves a little bit better," Amanda Winters, program administrator for the NC Problem Gambling Program, told NC Health News last month.

"We know that we'll see an increase in helpline calls. We know that people do experience greater harms when it comes to sports betting, so we've provided additional trainings for our clinicians. ... We've ensured that the helpline is well-prepared. They're aware that there will be an influx of calls, and they've prepared to adjust for that."

Eight betting apps are scheduled to go live in North Carolina at noon Monday, according to the N.C. State Lottery Commission. At that time, individuals 21 or older who have established accounts with a licensed operator can begin placing sports wagers online.

Officials of the N.C. Problem Gambling Program, a division of the state Department of Health and Human Services, are worried about the implications of legalized sports betting, particularly with the timing — it's going live just in time for NCAA "March Madness," an attractive draw for would-be bettors.

In anticipation of the uptick in problem gambling, an additional $2 million has been allocated through the state budget to help prevent, treat and provide services related to problem gambling.

To help educate the public, the Problem Gambling Program has published a list of signs that could indicate a gambling problem:

—Using sports betting to relieve stress or depressive feelings.

—Spending increasing amounts of time or money on gambling.

—Preoccupation and irritability when trying to cut back or quit gambling.

—Placing bets on credit or with money allocated for other things.

—Chasing losses (gambling to earn back money that was lost gambling).

—Lying or being secretive about gambling.

—Attempting to cut back without success.

—Only talking about wins, but never about losses.

For individuals who are struggling with a gambling problem, the NC Problem Gambling Program offers services that can help, including counseling, peer support and a toll-free helpline.

Jtomlin@hpenews.com — 336-888-3579