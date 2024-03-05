State Board of Education asks Tennessee lawmakers to rethink holding back third graders in unanimous vote

The State Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Monday asking Tennessee lawmakers to consider shifting the state's reading and retention law to focus on students in kindergarten through third grade.

The resolution, proposed by board member Ryan Holt, praises Gov. Bill Lee and state lawmakers for the expansion of resources under the state's third grade reading and retention law, among other measures. However, the resolution pointed out that research shows earlier intervention is better — especially before third grade. The board discussed the resolution during a special-called, virtual meeting.

The reading law was passed with a suite of other measures under the Tennessee Literacy Success Act of 2021, which also mandated reading screening tests be give three times a year in grades K-3. Those screeners created a new set of literacy data that could be put to good use, according to the resolution.

"The data from these reading screeners can be utilized to trigger key supports, interventions and retention decisions earlier in the student’s academic career," the resolution stated.

It went on to say retaining students earlier will ensure those most in need of support will get it during a foundational part of their literacy development. The resolution passed in a 9-0 vote.

'The sooner the better'

The board, which is appointed by the governor and state legislature, is made up of 11 members — nine that represent each congressional district, plus a student member and the executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, both of whom serve in non-voting roles.

At present, the state law only mandates retention for third and fourth graders who do not fall under one of the state's several provisions to avoid being held back. The law is triggered if a third grader falls short on the English language arts section of the state's standardized test given each spring.

Some opponents of the law argue that intervention in third grade is too little, too late. Holt said that is in line with what he's heard from constituents and educators in his district.

"The sooner the better," Holt said Tuesday.

Last year, just 1.2% of third graders — around 900 students total — were ultimately retained. However, the Tennessee Department of Education projected up to 6,000 of those now fourth graders may be retained this year under the reading law.

That means that out of the roughly 75,000 students who were third graders in the 2022-23 school year, anywhere between approximately 8-9% of them could ultimately be held back by the end of the current school year. That number includes the initial 1.2% along with the projected 5,000-6,000 more at risk in fourth grade.

Board member Krissi McInturff, who also works as a teacher, gave an emotional statement during the board's regularly scheduled quarterly meeting on Feb. 16. She said reading is essential and she appreciates that the law offers resources to students who are struggling. But she also echoed frustrations voiced by parents, teachers, school leaders and lawmakers that the law lacks clarity when it comes to fourth graders.

"Failing a fourth grader is not the answer," she said. "This law is so close to being great."

