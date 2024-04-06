State to begin work on road project in Quincy on Monday

QUINCY – Crews will start work Monday on the roadway and sidewalks of Sea Street between Palmer Street and Samoset Avenue, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced.

The work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, depending on the weather and emergency situations. The work will require temporary lane and sidewalk closures, but vehicular and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

The $12 million project along a mile-long stretch of Sea Street will widen sidewalks and add bicycle lanes, median strips and crosswalks that follow Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. It will be paid for with federal and state funds.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here is our latest offer.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: State to begin road work Monday on section of Sea Street in Quincy