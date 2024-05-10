State awards first grants under new program

May 9—The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced the recipients of a new grant for energy efficient projects in lower-income communities.

The Community Energy Efficiency Development Program grants will deliver a total of $11.8 million to eight projects across the state. The program was created in 2022.

The program is funded with $10 million allocated by the New Mexico Legislature and $1.8 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

"This program has the potential to change how people live and feel in their homes, giving them a renewed sense of comfort and real money back in their pockets," Rebecca "Puck" Stair, Director of EMNRD's Energy Conservation and Management Division, which is administering the grant program, said in a news release. "We are grateful for the work these local government staffs and their community partners have done preparing their applications, and we look forward to supporting them as we move into project implementation."

The city of Albuquerque will receive funding for its Community Energy Efficiency Project. The project is a partnership between the city of Albuquerque and Prosperity Works, Energy Works and Southwest Energy Efficiency Project to complete sustainable home improvements in underserved communities.

The city said data has shown that low-income residents, especially those in the International District, typically have disproportionately high utility bills compared to other residents in the city. That's often because of inefficiencies in older homes and appliances.

Projects in Aztec, the town of Bernalillo, Las Cruces, Santa Fe city and county, Taos County and the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority also received grant money for similar projects.