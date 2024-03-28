State auditor questions Davenport’s accountability and transparency

Davenport finds itself at the center of a fight that reached state lawmakers.

The issue pits the city against several private citizens, media outlets and Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand, centering around settlement payments to former city employees like former city administrator Corri Spiegel.

Corri Spiegel (City of Davenport)

The Iowa House Government Oversight Committee heard testimony this morning about the city of Davenport not releasing a demand letter from Spiegel to the city, which is thought to have led to a more than a $1 million payout to her. Some community members shared their frustrations tonight with the city’s current state.

Alderwoman at large Jazmine Newton says it’s time for change. “I do think that Davenport needs to do better, and the only way Davenport can do better is for this council to take the lead and work together to ensure that Davenport is working for the people,” Newton said.

Auditor Sand questions the city’s accountability and transparency after approving taxpayer dollars towards those separation agreements. “When we’re in the course of a special investigation audit, we’re going to ask for the records that we think are relevant to helping us understand and clarify for the public what happened with their tax dollars,” Sand said.

Iowa Freedom of Information Council member Randy Evans testified in front of the Iowa House Government Oversight Committee, expressing frustration. The committee members were troubled that the city is fighting efforts by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council to intervene in that court case to make arguments to the court while that letter should be made available to the public and why transparency is so important in this particular instance

Right now, Davenport is taking a man named Ezra Sidran to court to keep Spiegel’s demand letter to the city from being released and the Iowa Freedom of Information Council is trying to intervene.

“To bring the lawsuit against Dr. Sidran who is not represented by an attorney and I don’t think that’s a coincidence. I think they could’ve brought the lawsuit against the FOI council who has asked for the same letter,” Iowa Freedom of Information council member Randy Evans said. “They could’ve brought it against any media that asked for a letter but the city chose an individual that doesn’t have an attorney.”

There is a hearing on that lawsuit on Friday in Scott County. A ruling is not expected immediately.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.