State auditor identifies some areas where school district can improve processes

The state's auditor general completed an operational audit of the Marion County School Board for fiscal year 2022-23 and found seven areas that need improvement, according to a report issued in May.

The areas: School Safety, School Resource Officer Services; Ethical Conduct Records and Reporting; Restricted Capital Outlay Resources; Subcontractor Selection and Qualifications; Payment and Performance Bonds; Information Technology, User Access Privileges; and Information Technology, Timely Deactivation of User Access Privileges.

The 16-page report, signed by Sherrill F. Norman, auditor general, provides findings and recommendations for each area. In a letter, Superintendent of Schools Diane Gullett responded to the recommendations offered by the auditor general.

Gullett is the first appointed school superintendent in Marion history. The school district employs more than 6,000 people and educates more than 45,000 students. The report states that for fiscal year 2022-23, the district operated 49 elementary, middle, high and specialized schools and also had four charter schools.

SROs

Under School Safety, School Resource Officer Services, the auditor's report states that state law requires the board and the superintendent to have school resource officers at each school. Those SROs "must be certified law enforcement officers and, among other things, are required to complete mental health crisis intervention training using a curriculum developed by a national organization with expertise in mental health crisis intervention," according to the report.

However, only "28 of the 57 SROs had completed the required training before services were provided," the report says. "Records were not provided to support training for the other 29 SROs."

State officials said when they asked about the records, "District personnel indicated that they relied on the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the SROs completed the required training; notwithstanding, such reliance provides district management with limited assurance that the training occurred."

"The district should enhance procedures to ensure and demonstrate compliance with state school safety laws," the report says. "Such enhancements should include contract provisions in law enforcement agency contracts requiring SRO completion of the required mental health crisis intervention training and documented verifications demonstrating completion of that training before services are provided."

Ethical Conduct Records and Reporting

In this area, auditors said state law requires the Florida Department of Education "to maintain a disqualification list that includes, among other things, the identity of each person who is ineligible for employment pursuant to state law."

The list "serves as an employment screening resource for school districts, charter schools, and private scholarship schools," according to the report.

Checking district records, state officials discovered a custodian was dismissed during "the probation period and was convicted in June 2023 of an offense that required the person's placement on the disqualification list."

Auditors determined that the district did not complete an affidavit of separation regarding the former employee, issue a final order pursuant to state law for the former employee, or place the former employee on the disqualification list.

Auditors were told by school officials they were "unaware that the district was required to complete and maintain an affidavit of separation and a final order for the former employee because the employee was a custodian and not a certified teacher," the report says. District officials subsequently completed the necessary paperwork.

Work done on schools

For Restricted Capital Outlay Resources and Subcontractor Selection and Qualifications, auditors found documents lacking key information and made recommendations to correct that process.

For instance, auditors said that in the district's Capital Outlay and Debit Service fund, expenditures equaled $2,259,858. However, "district records supporting those expenditures disclosed expenditures totaling $2,257,688 for projects that were not listed on the PPL (project priority list) and, therefore, represent questioned costs."

The expenditures, the report notes, were for items such as heating/ventilation/air conditioning upgrades at North Marion Middle School, reroofing at Madison Street Elementary School, and electrical upgrades at Fessenden Elementary School.

District officials said the PPL "was not amended and approved due to employee turnover and absences during COVID-19 pandemic and that district procedures had not been established to ensure that the PPL is timely amended and approved."

With Subcontractor Selection and Qualifications, state officials said the district had three major construction projects totaling $29.4 million. That included a CME contract, or Construction Management Entity, costs of $17.7 million for North Marion High School cafeteria project and the North Marion Middle air conditioning project.

The report says: "Although the CMEs paid $8 million to 13 specialty subcontractors to complete the projects, district personnel did not attend CME subcontractor bid openings and relied on the CME's subcontractor competitive selection and license verification processes."

"In response to our inquiry, district personnel indicated that they believed that the CMEs exercised due diligence on behalf of the district," the report says. "However, although we requested, district records were not provided to demonstrate CME due to diligence procedures.

"While we determined through a review of payments and online licensing searches that the 13 specialty subcontractors were properly paid and licensed, our procedures do not substitute for district management's responsibility to implement adequate internal controls over subcontractor services," the report says.

Superintendent's reply

Gullett answered the auditor general's recommendations in a letter.

The superintendent's response to the SRO training documentation issue: "The district will include language in the law enforcement agency contracts that require the completion and documentation of all required training before services are provided."

Regarding the district completing documents relating to an employee dismissal, Gullett lists three points.

First, the superintendent wrote: "Affidavits of separation are completed and maintained when an employee is 'separated due to termination' or when an employee 'resigned in lieu of termination.' "

Second, "Before inclusion of a person on the disqualification list, the district will issue a final order that includes a determination that the person, while employed by the district in a covered position, committed either sexual misconduct with a student or had been convicted of one of the crimes listed in state law, and is no longer eligible for district employment."

Third, "Applicable former employees are timely reported on the disqualification list (using) the FDOE online reporting tool."

Addressing the capital outlay and debt service funds for authorized purposes, Gullett says the facilities department will include the project priority list with the submission of its tentative budget. She said the list "will be approved by the board and submitted to the state prior to the beginning of the fiscal year."

She also wrote that "Verification that the project is included on the approved project priority list will be added to the departments project start-up checklist."

As for construction management entities selecting qualified subcontractors: "The existing contract requiring that contractors solicit competitive bids for subcontracted work will be enhanced through the development of procedures for district staff," Gullett wrote.

She said this will consist of "adding a provision in the Project Start-UP Checklist making it a requirement that bid tabulations for each trade associated with a project be included in the contractor's submittal for a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Proposal."

The bids will be reviewed by staff and the procedures will require proof of license from each subcontractor.

"Proof of licensure will be required as a submission along with the bid tabulations," and "will be reviewed by staff before a GMP can be considered for approval," Gullett wrote.

