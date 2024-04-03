State auditor to address Allen County GOP

Apr. 3—LIMA — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will be the featured guest at Friday's Allen County Republican Luncheon. The event begins with lunch at noon at the Eagles Aerie at 800 W. Robb Avenue, Lima.

Faber has served as auditor since 2019 and previously held positions in the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate.

For luncheon reservations call 419-331-5655 or e-mail republicans@allencountyohiogop.com