State audit: Oil and gas industry taxes fuel Eddy County growth in 2023

Continued growth in the fossil fuel industry in Eddy County led to persistent tax collections during the 2023 fiscal year, according data from an Albuquerque accounting firm.

Eddy County’s financial growth remained consistent over a five-year period based on an audit conducted on 2023 financial reports by the firm of Carr, Riggs and Ingram (CRI).

Eric Spurlin of CRI said his office started the examination in July of last year and concluded in October.

He said an independent auditor looked over the report and the preliminary findings were released by the New Mexico Office of the State Auditor (OSA) on Feb. 24, 2024, with an unmodified opinion.

More: Audit report cites continued growth of Eddy County finances during 2022 fiscal year

“(An) modified opinion is the best opinion available,” said Spurlock during a March 19 presentation to the Eddy County Board of County Commissioners. An unmodified opinion means the auditor concludes that the financial statements of a certain entity are presented fairly in accordance with accounting principles accepted in the United States, read the OSA website.

“Eddy County has an unmodified opinion for many years,” said Eddy County Manager Roberta Gonzales.

Spurlock said no negative findings were found in the report.

Eddy County Manager Roberta Gonzales speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the West Loop Road on July 18, 2023.

A closer look at the 2023 collections

The audit noted Eddy County government had a cash increase of $204 million from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Fiscal years in Eddy County start July 1 and June 30.

“(The) five-year trend shows a consistent upward trend due to consistent increases in the economic activity of oil industry gross receipts taxes (GRTs) and oil and gas tax revenues,” read the report.

More: Late bank deposits did not hurt City of Carlsbad 2022 financial audit

“You can see there is a surplus of revenue coming in that is allowing that cash to build overtime,” said Spurlin.

GRTs in Eddy County increased $28 million and oil and gas tax revenues increased $12.9 million during the previous fiscal year, according to the audit documents. Eddy County collected $56 million in GRTs in 2023 and $113 million in oil and tax collections in 2023, data from the Eddy County Finance Department showed.

Tax collections in Eddy County during 2024 fiscal year surpass 2023 figures, according to the Finance Department.

Through January, the County collected $38 million in GRTs, $33 million in collections were budgeted at the start of the fiscal year.

Oil and gas tax collections in January were $68 million while the County budgeted $52 million in collections at the start of the fiscal year in July of last year.

Oil and gas tax collections and GRTs are vital funding mechanisms for Eddy County government.

Mike Smith can be reached at 575-628-5546 or by email at MSmith@currentargus.com or @ArgusMichae on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: No issues found in state audit of Eddy County 2023 finances