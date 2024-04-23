State Attorney's Office: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing over money owed

A Leon County jury found a man guilty of killing another man after a fight over money ended in fatal gunfire, according to a news release from the State Attorney's Office.

Jonathan Andrews, 40, was arrested in 2020 on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. But after a trial delay, he was convicted last week of a lesser charge of manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In May 2020, Andrews was found incompetent to proceed because of mental illness and taken to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, records show. Almost a year later, he was found competent to stand trial.

The shooting happened during an argument: Andrews and Grosbin Juarez Castro, 40, were being driven around together in the same car. It turned physical after Andrews accused Castro of owing him money.

The woman who drove the two men around testified during trial that when she saw Andrews whip out a gun, she pulled over at the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Barineau Road and told them to get out.

On the side of the road, Andrews shot Castro as many as 10 times "all over his body including multiple times in the back and in his face," according to the release. Seeing this, the woman drove away and called 911 from a nearby gas station while Andrews walked away "leaving the victim on the ground to die," prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage from a building across the street caught the entire incident; Andrews was found 30 minutes later walking farther down Tennessee Street and was arrested.

"Along his path of travel a firearm was found buried in the wood line, and surveillance footage capturing the defendant going into those same woods just five minutes after the shooting was also obtained," the release said.

Breaking & trending news reporter Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Prosecutors: Man sentenced to 30 years for killing another over money