State Attorney's Office declines to charge Christian Ziegler with video voyeurism

The State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday it will not charge former Florida Republican Party chairman Christian Ziegler with video voyeurism in connection with an alleged rape that authorities also declined to prosecute.

Three assistants in State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office explained the decision in a memo released Wednesday morning.

The decision came after a protected investigation launched by the Sarasota Police Department last fall that engulfed Ziegler and his wife Bridget, a conservative activist and member of the Sarasota County School Board, in a sex scandal that drew national attention costing Christian Ziegler his position as state GOP chairman and has led to repeated calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from the School Board.

Prosecutors said they were declining to pursue the video voyeurism charge because they found the alleged victim's statements inconsistent.

“The Victim’s expressed inability to recall whether she consented to recording the sexual activity along with her inconsistencies pertaining to key details of the event leave the State unable to demonstrate beyond a reasonable doubt that the video in question was filmed without her knowledge or consent,” the memo concluded.

The unnamed woman accused Ziegler of rape in October, but the Sarasota Police Department declined to file charges after reviewing a video he took of the sexual encounter with his cell phone. Police then asked the State Attorney’s Office to review a related investigation into potential video voyeurism by Ziegler

However, the memo also said there was no evidence of a “financial, political, or malicious personal motivation” the victim had to accuse Ziegler of rape and video voyeurism, the latter of which the office was considering a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. The victim was reportedly cooperative with law enforcement and never attempted to seriously modify her account of what happened.

“Inconsistencies in the Victim’s account appear to be the result of substantial intoxication and trauma that the Victim was experiencing, which is corroborated by the accounts of those who interacted and spoke with her in the immediate aftermath of the sexual encounter,” the memo said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

