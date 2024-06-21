State Attorney Jack Campbell and DOJ resolve Hispanic discrimination allegations

State Attorney Jack Campbell speaks during a press conference on Friday, May 27, 2022 after the jury found Katherine Magbanua guilty of all charges in her retrial for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel in Tallahassee, Fla.

Jack Campbell, the State Attorney for the Second Judicial Circuit, and the federal Justice Department reached an agreement Thursday to resolve allegations that Hispanic defendants are routinely denied plea agreements for driving without a valid driver’s license.

The allegations came to light in April of 2023 when a newly transferred assistant prosecutor to the circuit’s Monticello office found a sentencing guideline “cheat sheet” tacked to a wall.

The document said to exclude those with “Extensive Criminal History and/or Hispanic” from diversion programs, or to have adjudication withheld.

More: Prosecutor's memo said Hispanics get tougher plea deals; state attorney calls it a mistake

More: State Attorney open to reviewing cases, plea bargain rules after 'racism policy' uproar

At the time, Campbell said the document misstated office policy and asked for federal guidance on how to handle cases of undocumented immigrants without a valid driver’s license.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said investigators found Campbell immediately disavowed the “cheat sheet,” and reprimanded its author.

The MOA with the Justice Department requires Campbell to adopt a specific Nondiscrimination in Prosecution Policy within 60 days.

“Through this agreement, the State Attorney for Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit is taking action that will help ensure that the community is served without bias or discrimination,” said Clarke.

According to the settlement agreement, the prosecutor's office must review its policies and communicate with defendants who had taken a plea deal over a six-year span to determine if they were given an unfair deal. The office must also hold "mandatory training on nondiscrimination in prosecution" and they must provide quarterly reports to the DOJ. Prosecutors must also convene a working group to ensure the office stays in line with the settlement.

In an email to media, Campbell said the Justice Department inquiry began a year ago "based on the allegations of discriminatory plea practices."

"I am proud to say that after their review they did NOT make a finding of discrimination," Campbell wrote. "However, this episode has emphasized the need for more training, policy revisions, and outreach to ensure we appropriately serve the communities we represent. The Department has agreed to provide us with more resources for the next two years and we are committed to improving."

This is a breaking story and will be updated

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Racism uproar in Florida prosecutor's office leads to DOJ settlement