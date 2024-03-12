State Attorney drops indictment of Orange County deputy for 2020 shooting of unarmed man

An Orange County deputy sheriff indicted in the 2020 non-fatal shooting of an unarmed man will not be prosecuted for his actions, as Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain has decided to overrule the grand jury that faulted the deputy’s use of force.

Bruce Stolk had been awaiting trial for nearly two years since a grand jury charged the deputy with aggravated battery for shooting Edenilson Urbina in his leg as he ran away from a traffic stop. Stolk told investigators he pulled the trigger because he was in fear for his life, although it turned out Urbina had no weapon.

Bain’s decision to drop the indictment carries political implications because the case was originally brought by his predecessor, State Attorney Monique Worrell, who was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August. Deepening the conflict, Bain’s prosecutors are accusing Worrell’s office of ethical violations for pursuing the case.

Bain and Worrell are expected to run against each other for State Attorney later this year.

The two top prosecutors’ differing interpretations of the Stolk case turn on an odd issue: The deputy claimed he fired his gun at Urbina intentionally, but Bain’s lead attorney on the case says Stolk was lying and the firearm discharge was accidental, meaning he should not be held criminally liable. Further, Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams wrote in a 30-page memo released Tuesday that Worrell’s office also suspected Stolk’s story wasn’t true.

“The previous administration’s reliance on Stolk’s unreliable statement, despite glaring inconsistencies with evidence, reflects a disregard for the pursuit of truth and justice,” Bain said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “Their failure to promptly address Stolk’s false statements and pursue appropriate charges for two years allowed the statute of limitations to expire, leaving us unable to file any criminal charges against Stolk at this time.”

Neither Bain nor Williams indicated what a more appropriate charge would have been, although Williams said it would have been a misdemeanor.

Shortly after Bain released his statement, Worrell issued one of her own, calling it “impractical” to provide “a meaningful response” without the 2022 grand jury testimony, which has not been released. For now, the only public understanding of Worrell’s initial case is what is recounted in the partially redacted memo written by Williams.

William’s memo detailed how several of Worrell’s investigators floated among themselves the alternative theory that Stolk fired his gun in error. It further noted that the grand jury wasn’t told about the possibility of the shooting being an accident.

But Worrell called Bain’s decision to drop the aggravated battery charge against Stolk “inconsistent with the facts of the case” — that Stolk fired his gun at an unarmed man and insisted it was intentional even when offered the chance to change his statement. In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, she further pointed out that grand juries aren’t typically presented with alternative explanations in favor of a defendant, as it’s not a “guilt-or-innocence proceeding.”

“When Joe Blow from Pine Hills goes in for a homicide, the prosecutor doesn’t go, ‘Well, it could’ve been an accident.’ That’s not how grand jury proceedings work,” Worrell said. “They handled this case differently with law enforcement than they would with any other defendant. If this were any other defendant, they’d be picking six by now and going to trial.”

Urbina was waiting in line at a food truck at a gas station parking lot off Kingsgate Drive in Oak Ridge just before 7 p.m. that night, when he took off running after seeing an Orange County patrol car pulling in to stop him for minor traffic violations. Deputies then gave chase, citing the area as “high crime.”

Dark and shaky body camera video of the incident shows Stolk firing his weapon just seconds after getting out of his patrol car to chase Urbina, who ran behind the gas station and between apartment buildings. It’s not clear from the video what prompted Stolk to shoot as there was no audio in that moment, indicating that he had just turned on his body camera. No other body cameras captured the shooting itself.

The video shows Urbina on the ground with his arms stretched forward as he groaned in pain. Stolk can be heard shouting at Urbina not to lower his hands, though at no point did the then-18-year-old’s arms appear to move. Urbina was charged with resisting arrest without violence, which was later dropped.

“Listen to me — if you reach anywhere towards your waist, I will f—g smoke you. You got me?” Stolk said. No weapons were found on Urbina or at the scene, and no weapon is seen in the video.

The decision to drop the case against Stolk infuriated Urbina, his lawyer Andrew Darling told the Orlando Sentinel in an interview. Darling said he knew the decision was coming after a conversation with Williams in January, which was mentioned in Williams’ memo. While Williams wrote that Darling acknowledged prosecutors were “in a difficult prosecutorial position,” Darling said Tuesday that the reasoning for dropping the case was “egregious.”

“I wish every one of my clients got that benefit of the doubt,” Darling said of prosecutors not believing Stolk’s claim that he intentionally shot Urbina. Urbina, he added, “was actively participating with the State Attorney’s Office. … Now he gets no justice because the person who shot him is a law enforcement officer.”

Stolk was placed on administrative leave shortly after the shooting while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducted its probe of the incident. Following the dropping of the charges, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced it is opening an internal investigation “to determine if any policies or procedures were violated.”

“When that investigation is completed, the findings will be public,” an unidentified agency spokesperson said in a statement.