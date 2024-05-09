New state-of-the-art precinct at Atlanta’s airport is home to K9 unit, bomb squad, and more

The City of Atlanta Police Department has announced the grand opening of its brand-new emergency services precinct at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The state-of-the-art facility is the home of the K9 unit, bomb squad, the Airport Special Response Team, and Atlanta police sergeants.

It has spacious kennels, office spaces, conference rooms, showers, and other amenities to help officers perform their duties.

The facility has large bays made specifically for explosive ordinance disposal trucks.

“It’s dangerous and it’s difficult and they may not go home at the end of the night. And so I’m appreciative of an administration and an airport management that are backing the most incredible group of crimefighters and protectors in the country, the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

