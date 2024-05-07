New state-of-the-art emergency services precinct opens at Hartsfield-Jackson

Two new state-of-the-art facilities are officially up and running and open at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

On Monday morning, Atlanta airport officials and Atlanta Police Department leaders came together to open the Emergency Services Precinct and Maintenance Facility.

At the event, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum said the facilities will help Atlanta officers keep the world’s busiest airport safe.

“An important part of our recruitment efforts is that our men and women have the proper precincts to serve out of,” Schierbaum said. “We have to be very professional in what we do so we are constantly in a state of training. This will help support that training initiative.”

The police chief said the new precinct would help officers respond more quickly and effectively to emergencies at the airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: