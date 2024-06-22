State approves closing 2 charter schools in Las Vegas impacting hundreds of students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A state agency approved the closure of a troubled charter school and moved to terminate the charter of another school that’s been open for less than a year.

Teach Las Vegas, located near Rancho and Torrey Pines, sent a letter nearly two weeks ago to parents and staff announcing it was surrendering its charter.

On Friday, the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) approved the surrender during its monthly meeting.

The decision will impact 100 of Teach Las Vegas’ students, who will have to find another school to attend this upcoming school year.

But, that wasn’t the only school the agency moved towards closing.

The SPCSA voted in favor of terminating the charter contract of Eagle Charter School.

Located near Sahara and Eastern, Eagle began as a school in August of 2023.

“We are a new school and we readily admit that we have made mistakes, and we have growing pains,” Monica Johnson, the board chair for Eagle, said. “We are feverishly working as a board with new staff members to correct the mistakes.”

But, it may be too little too late.

“This is the third meeting in a row and quite frankly, we haven’t heard what happened,” Lee Farris, a member of the State Public Charter School Authority, said.

Eagle owes taxpayers $837,000.

It’s money Eagle received last year from the Nevada Department of Education after it projected to have 306 students enrolled by August.

But Eagle’s enrollment was only about half that.

Eagle did eventually get up to 300 students through the course of the school year. But rather than pay back the overpayment to DOE, Eagle is accused of spending the money.

Two months shy of celebrating a year, the State Public Charter School Authority voted to terminate Eagle’s charter.

“The work of this board is not always fun, and the work of educators is not always easy. But, we need to keep in mind what is best for the students,” Sandra Kinne, another member of the SPCSA, said.

The closing of Eagle Charter School would affect about 300 students. About a quarter of its students are considered homeless, which is causing concern.

Eagle submitted a budget to the State Public Charter School Authority without a counselor or social worker.

“Additionally, the budget removed the office manager and contemplates no office staff. A school cannot operate without at least one person in the office,” SPCSA Executive Director Melissa Mackedon said.

The state agency found the budget Eagle submitted as problematic to its staff.

For instance, it shows a balanced budget with a net surplus of $136,000. However, it hasn’t proved the source of that surplus, according to SPCSA.

Both charter schools closing could impact a total of 400 children.

SPCSA is giving Eagle until July 21 to turn things around. But as one member of the agency put it, that will be a “herculean effort.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.