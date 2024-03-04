State approves $3.6 million to ward off hemlock woolly adelgid, other invasive species

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan has approved $3.6 million in grants to help fund projects to ward off invasive species, including hydrilla and the hemlock woolly adelgid.

The funding will be split among 31 projects and will be led by the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program, an initiative that is partnered with the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

In a broad view, the grant program’s goals will stay the same: to prevent the introduction of new invasive species, to strengthen the state’s early detection and response times and managing already established invasive species.

“Over the last 10 years, the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has helped to build and sustain a statewide network of cooperative invasive species management areas, which fight invasive species in their local communities,” DNR Director Scott Bowen said in a statement. “Grant-funded projects have increased public awareness and reporting of invasive species and supported a robust early detection and response program.”

The hemlock woolly adelgid will get the star treatment in this latest round of projects. The MISGP plans to continue surveying land for the tiny insect and treat areas where it is found. As of last fall, infestations have been confirmed in six Michigan counties, all on the Lake Michigan lakeshore, from Allegan County north through Mason County, and Benzie County.

Adelgids are often spotted by the white, waxy ovisacs they excrete on the trees where they feed. Those tiny white ovisacs are between one-fourth and one-sixteenth of an inch and can be found on the underside at the base of the hemlock’s needles.

DNR expert Drew Hayner said the bugs primarily spread by hitching rides on of humans and other animals.

“There’s a lot of vectors,” Rayner told News 8 in 2022. “Animals can spread them; birds and wildlife can pick up crawlers. We have crawlers from spring through the early summer that we aren’t really going to be able to see (when) humans and animals brush up against the branches of an infested tree.”

Because hemlock woolly adelgids are pulling nutrients from the trees, the hemlocks stop growing and its needles develop a grayish tone. But with treatment — assuming they are caught in time — the insects are killed and the trees can recuperate.

Besides looking for adelgids, researchers will also do more work to try to find a chemical-free solution to eliminate them.

A close-up look at an Eastern Hemlock tree in Lake Harbor Park fighting an infestation of hemlock woolly adelgid. (Matt Jaworowski/WOOD TV8)

Several dying hemlock trees in Lake Harbor Park spotted on July 25, 2022. DNR expert Drew Rayner says the hemlock woolly adelgid is the likely cause. (Matt Jaworowski/WOOD TV8)

This photo shows a tag on a hemlock tree in Duncan Woods along with a hole that was drilled to administer a treatment to kill of the hemlock woolly adelgid. (Matt Jaworowski/WOOD TV8)

Currently, there are two treatments to kill off hemlock woolly adelgids and both use chemicals. One can be applied to the tree bark and another is sprayed at the base of the tree and absorbs through the roots.

The bark treatment is effective, but it takes a long time to take hold. The soil drench treatment takes effect quickly but wears off quickly and can cause chemicals to leech into the groundwater depending on the soil content.

According to the DNR, Michigan is home to more than 150 million mature hemlock trees, which provide an important habitat and coverage for wildlife during the winter.

If you spot a tree that you believe is infested with hemlock woolly adelgid, do not remove the material. The DNR asks you to take photos and note the location of the tree, then submit the information to the agency. You can learn more about the invasive species through the DNR’s website.

