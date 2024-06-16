With state approval, Santa Fe County to organize emergency planning group

Jun. 15—Santa Fe County is one step closer to setting up an emergency planning committee sought after by some locals, including opponents of a solar project proposed south of Santa Fe.

On Friday, the State Emergency Response Commission adopted a policy giving the county authority to appoint members of a local emergency planning committee on an interim basis, subject to subsequent confirmation by the state commission at its next meeting Sept. 6.

A long-standing federal law called the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act and current state policy require each county in New Mexico to have an emergency planning committee charged with developing and regularly reviewing response plans for chemical emergencies.

State oversight of the committees fell by the wayside during the coronavirus pandemic, however, and about one-third of New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe, lack the required committees and hazmat response plans, state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management program manager Zachary Wachter said at the State Emergency Response Commission's Friday meeting.

Eldorado resident Ashley Schannauer initially raised concern about the county's lack of an emergency planning committee in February, after which state and county leaders agreed upon the urgency of creating one.

Schannauer became involved due to his and other residents' opposition to the lithium-ion battery energy storage component of a Rancho Viejo solar project proposed by the global energy company AES Corp. in early 2023, which remains under review by county staff. Schannauer and other area residents argued Santa Fe County should halt its consideration of permitting the solar facility, a potential fire hazard, until the county has required emergency plans in place.

The county's new Emergency Management Director, Brad Call, prioritized the creation of a local emergency planning committee soon after his hiring in late April.

He aimed to set the process in motion by presenting rules for establishing such a committee at the County Commission meeting Tuesday but withdrew his proposed rules after Schannauer, a retired attorney, flagged federal law gives the State Emergency Response Commission — not the county — authority to appoint the committee.

In a letter to county leaders, Schannauer also took issue with Call's proposed rules because they would not give community members "a meaningful say in what happens in this [emergency response] plan," he said in an interview.

"Those bylaws did not give any community group members any right to vote on anything. That was a real problem," he continued.

"It's people in the community who are the ones who actually deal with these hazards out there every day, and there are people in the community are familiar with the risks [who] will want them to be addressed, and so if you don't have anybody from the community on there in a meaningful way, you're not going to have a good plan. It's just going to be a piece of paper," Schannauer said.

The rules drafted by Call proposed 29 voting members of a local emergency planning committee, including local elected officials, public safety leaders, transportation leaders and some facility representatives, such as representatives of BNSF Railway and Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Nonvoting members would include additional public safety leaders; representatives of hospital, businesses, utilities and the media; and community organizations recognized under the county's Sustainable Land Use Development Code.

On Friday, members of the State Emergency Response Commission said Call's proposed rules align with federal law, which requires representation of various sectors including community groups.

The county "ultimately has the discretion to determine what representation is feasible," the state commission wrote in a letter to the Santa Fe County Commission, noting "strict adherence to representation from all listed sectors" could hinder a committee's ability to function.

The state commission asked Santa Fe County to provide a list of people who correspond to the voting members of the committee as outlined in the bylaws drafted by Call, whom state commissioners expect to officially appoint to a local emergency planning committee at their next meeting.

State commissioners "recognize that EPCRA requires them to appoint [local] committee members, but there's also a desire to respect local autonomy because counties are going to know themselves best," Wachter said.

Call said he appreciated state commission members' support and plans to identify individual members of the commission "as soon as possible."