State aid increases small, or none, for Lower Hudson school districts. What did yours get?

Half of the Lower Hudson Valley's school districts will receive more state "foundation aid" in 2024-25 than they did this year, while the other half will get the same amount.

But no one will take a loss.

The state budget, finalized Saturday, maintained a precedent that school districts do not receive less foundation aid than the previous year, scrapping Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal to do just that.

But getting the same amount of funding as last year "does not come close to meeting the ever-expanding demands that public schools face," a statement from the New York State School Boards Association said. "For instance, schools face challenges involving moving to zero emission transportation, addressing the mental health needs of students, and responding to staff shortages."

Some school districts are likely to lay off staff to balance their budgets, the statement said.

Hochul's proposed budget called for half of New York's nearly 700 school districts to see cuts in foundation aid. Her plan was met with sharp opposition as district leaders and legislators warned that students would pay the price.

For some, flat foundation aid still isn't enough

Still, this is not a boom year for state aid, like recent years when the Legislature pushed for major boosts.

Most districts in the Lower Hudson will see no increase in foundation aid or modest increases.

Twenty out of 54 districts in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties will see percentage increases in the single digits. Thirty-one districts will get the same amount as this year, or only slightly more (three districts will see increases of less than 1%).

Only three districts will see increases in foundation aid of more than 10%: Elmsford (11%), New Rochelle (13%) and Hendrick-Hudson (26%).

School districts also see other forms of state aid for specific areas like transportation and capital improvements. But foundation aid is for districts' general budgets and is intended to reduce the funding disparity that separates schools in affluent and needier communities.

The state budget includes $36 billion in total aid for schools, $24.9 billion of which is foundation aid (a $934.5 million increase in foundation aid from 2023-24).

Mount Vernon, one of the Lower Hudson's neediest districts, will not see the $2.9 million in foundation aid cuts that were in Hochul's proposed budget. Instead, the district will get the same amount as this year, almost $84 million.

At a rally in March, Acting Mount Vernon Superintendent K. Veronica Smith said that even if the $2.9 million was restored, the district would have to cut positions. In a statement Monday, Smith said with the funding restored the district will maintain all of its academic programs and that there would be "minimal staff adjustments."

Smith said the district was relieved the cuts were restored and thanked Hochul for listening to everyone who advocated for the district.

"With these funds secured, we can move forward with our budget, which contains a 1.99% spending increase with no change to the tax levy, expands academic initiatives and provides our scholars with the same or improved services from last year," Smith said.

Choosing inflationary factor was key to determining aid

State Sen. Shelley Mayer, chairwoman of the Senate education committee, said in an interview Monday she and her colleagues fought for a higher inflationary factor than what Hochul proposed when determining aid.

Hochul proposed an inflationary factor of 2.4%, but the final factor of 2.8% was still not enough, the state School Boards Association said. The inflationary factor should have been 4.1%, Mayer said.

Mayer said that many districts across the state will have to make staff cuts. Not only will many see small increases in foundation aid, or no increase at all, but some districts used pandemic-era federal funds to cover some positions. And that money has run out.

Mayer said she tried to get additional funding to make up for the loss in federal money but couldn't get it.

"Did we get enough? No we did not," Mayer said. "But we did achieve a very significant change in the governor's approach and greatly modified the extent of damage that would have occurred had her proposal gone through."

Foundation aid study, science of reading also in budget

Part of the budget deal was that the formula for determining foundation aid will be examined, something that school districts and others have long called for.

The state School Boards Association applauded the inclusion of $2 million in the budget for the study, to be conducted by the Nelson A. Rockefeller Institute of Government at SUNY. The institute's recommendations are due by Dec. 1, 2024.

But the School Boards Association said in a statement it would have preferred that the state Department of Education handle the study.

The budget also included $10 million to train 20,000 teachers on best practices in the science of reading. The budget will also allow for the expansion of SUNY and CUNY's microcredentialing programs on the topic.

