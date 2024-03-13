State aid helps Olmsted County support hundreds of homeless students and parents

Mar. 12—ROCHESTER — Olmsted County spent $166,000 in state homeless prevention aid to house 28 families experiencing homelessness in 2023.

"The average stay, I would say, was 30 to 45 days," Olmsted County Associate Housing Director Mary O'Neil told the county's Housing and Redevelopment Board on Tuesday.

She said all of the supported families have found permanent housing, which affected a total of 140 people.

The funds were part of nearly $700,000 in Local Homeless Prevention Aid the state provided the county to help families with school-age children who are experiencing housing instability.

It's part of $20 million the Minnesota Legislature approved in 2021 to be allocated during a six-year period that started in 2023.

In addition to funding the hotel stays, the county used $200,000 to provide emergency assistance to 129 families and spent $195,000 to fund two social workers in schools.

While the social workers supported a total of 141 people across 47 families, O'Neil said it's only a portion of the benefit of the program started last year.

"This number is low," she said of the reported social worker contacts. "They are impacting so many families that they are connecting with in the schools."

She said the social workers frequently are able to help families connect with support services before they lose housing stability, which isn't always recorded.

In addition to working in Rochester, the school social workers have also helped families in Stewartville, Byron and Pine Island, and O'Neil said efforts are being made to extend support to other schools in the county.

O'Neil highlighted the need for in-school support by pointing to eviction numbers for 2023. She said from December 2022 to December 2023 period, the eviction clinic operated by Legal Assistance of Olmsted County and Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services helped 217 families that had been evicted, which included 452 students.

The number of Rochester Public School students documented with some type of housing instability since June 2023 currently sits at approximately 570, according to O'Neil.

Lida Casper, the school district's coordinator of community partnerships, said the number doesn't reflect how many students are homeless at a single point in the year, but it offers a broader perspective.

"I feel we have a lot of students that are coming in and out of homelessness," she said.

To address the need, the Rochester school district has hired an eviction prevention specialist to work with families, and collaborative efforts with other community agencies are increasing.

HRA Board Chairwoman Sheila Kiscaden said the combined work, largely funded by the state, is crucial to responding to the need throughout the county.

"Instead of working independently, there is a collective action aimed at preventing homelessness of children," she said of the work that includes representatives from the different agencies meeting on a regular basis.

O'Neil said the county's state-supported work continues. In addition to having approximately $138,000 remaining from last year, the county will receive nearly $887,000 in Local Homeless Prevention Aid this year.

The funds will continue to pay for two school-embedded social workers, family shelter in hotels and emergency assistance.

Additionally, the county plans to use some of the funds to assist Family Promise with plans to move its family shelter operations to a larger county-owned building at 1621 10th St. SE.

Other support is also expected to be seen in rental assistance and through the hiring of a career specialist to help parents find stability.