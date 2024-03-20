These state agencies have come out against expanding access to public records. Here's why.

PROVIDENCE –The top-tier of the McKee Administration has come out, en masse, against proposed "improvements" to the state's famously flawed open-records law.

One after another, the heads of a wide array of state agencies – from the Department of Administration to the Department of Health and the state police – sent letters to state lawmakers roundly opposing the efforts to remove obstacles to public access to public records, including traffic accident data, the names of those with "preferred" license plates and police bodycam footage.

What does McKee think of the law?

Gov. Dan McKee's own legal counsel, Claire Richards, objected to the legislation on grounds it would "intrude on the privacy of the state's citizens, undermine criminal investigations and lead to burdensome and overbroad requests that impose financial burden on public bodies which will ultimately be passed on to taxpayers."

Then McKee weighed in.

Elaborating on what Richards said, McKee spokeswoman Olivia DaRocha said "the administration" believes the current ability to charge "a reasonable cost for all APRA requests is fair and achieves a reasonable balance between transparency and taxpayer burden." She said the proposed fee waiver for the release of public documents in the public interest "would be impossible to administer and unfair to requesters who do not qualify."

"The proposed changes would introduce unnecessary complications into what is now a straightforward system," she said on his behalf.

Governor Dan McKee holds an afternoon press conference at the Department of Administration building to talk about the demolition of the old and rebuilding of a new Washington bridge on March 14, 2024.

Why are advocates pushing to change public records law?

But advocates for the legislation - H7181 - spelled out the many problems familiar to the media and other members of the public who are "routinely" frustrated and deterred in their efforts to "access what is literally the public's business," as the ACLU of Rhode Island put it.

"Time has demonstrated the acute need for continued reform of the law, as the public's critical 'right to know' is thwarted all too often by provisions in [the state's Access to Public Records Act] that are ambiguous, weak or fail to address key issues that promote meaningful access to public records," the ACLU wrote lawmakers ahead of a hearing the House Committee on State Government & Elections held on on the bill on Tuesday.

The ACLU cited a number of attorney general opinions over the last decade that made things worse, including, for example, a ruling that agencies could charge for the time to write a· letter denying access to documents, or allowing agencies to ignore APRA requests if they happen to be directed to the wrong person.

Both the ACLU and Common Cause of Rhode Island listed the many proposed changes to APRA. In the cost arena, it would reduce the cost for photocopying documents from 15 cents to 5 cents a page; prohibit charges for denying a records request; and bar any charge for the first two hours of searching, retrieving and redacting records.

"Providing access to public records should be considered a core responsibility of any public body. We therefore question objections raised by those bodies to limiting what they can charge for performing that function,'' the ACLU wrote.

And perhaps "most important of all, the bill would ... require agencies to reduce or waive fees if the requester demonstrates that the information requested 'is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government'," the ACLU wrote.

Who objected and why?

With respect to waiving fees for documents "In the public interest," Richards, contended that kind of determination entails "a mixed question of law and fact," better left to courts to decide.

Her argument: "Public bodies should not be in the business of determining whose request is in the public's interest and whose is not."

Besides that, she contended that the levying of fees "encourages requestors to carefully tailor their requests to precisely the records they seek" and to "deter abusive requests that are unreasonably broad, unduly burdensome or intended to disrupt the public body's business."

She also contended that releasing the names of vehicle owners with "preferred plates" would subject state employees to potential civil and criminal penalties, because the disclosure is prohibited by the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act.

Similarly, she argued, that the state and other public bodies are prohibited from disclosing the contents of subpoenas in many instances, including those where a federal grand jury appends this warning: "any disclosure on your part could seriously impede an ongoing investigation of possible felony violations of federal criminal law."

With respect to "compensatory and punitive damages" for violations of APRA disclosure requirements, she wrote: "It is difficult to imagine what losses, either pecuniary or nonpecuniary, would be suffered from a public body withholding documents in response to an APRA request."

Here are some of their objections, which confirm what those who routinely seek public records already know: large fees are used strategically to discourage some requests and/or compel a news outlet or citizen to guess in the dark how best to narrow a request to get the most important information.

BHDDH: The agency "receives many subpoenas for various reasons, some of which include responding to ongoing law enforcement investigations. While the outcome of those investigations may well be worthy of release to the public, making public the fact that an investigative agency is looking into BHDDH records might likely impede an ongoing investigation."

DEM: "Redacting documents is one of the most time-consuming aspects of responding to an APRA request. Reducing the ability to cover a portion of the cost associated with this work ... means that DEM and other agencies will have to use resources intended for other important programs to handle redactions."

Rhode Island State Police: "Releasing video footage prior to an investigation being substantially completed will hinder the investigation and potential criminal prosecution. leaving open questions whether the investigation was fact based or populist driven."

Rhode Island Department of Corrections: "In a correctional setting, there are many accusations that are investigated ... This legislation is likely to inadvertently dissuade confidential informants from offering information and allow others to consider providing false information to ensure their identity is not easy to ascertain." RIDOC continues, saying that, since informants live in ACI, "disclosure of investigatory reports would put their lives in grave danger."

Department of Commerce: Requiring that all documents to be discussed at an open meeting be posted with the agenda and treating all documents "reviewed, considered, or submitted at a public meeting of a public body" as public records would be a problem for an agency that deals with " businesses considering relocating to or expanding within Rhode Island." The department said that they "must be able to maintain a level of confidentiality ... to ensure that we do not disadvantage the businesses that choose to seek support through one of our programs by disclosing confidential business information."

Department of Administration: Banning "non-disclosure agreements between the government and third parties" could dissuade private entities such as Rhode Island's power companies from sharing their analysis of energy needs.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: McKee's top lieutenants line up against APRA reform. Here are their arguments.