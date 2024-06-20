State 29 closed about four hours Thursday after man claimed he had explosives in his truck

MORRIS − Shawano County officials closed State 29 for several hours early Thursday morning while they investigated a report of explosives in a truck and trailer abandoned by a man shortly after midnight.

At 12:30 a.m., a semi driver reported a truck and camper that appeared to be disabled on the side of State 29. The caller said a man threw a folding chair at his semi as he drove by, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene, about eight miles east of Wittenberg in Shawano County, and tried to talk to the man who was with the truck and camper, but the man, who was carrying an axe, ran away on foot, according to the Sheriff's Office. The man went to a property just off of State 29 and climbed the ladder of a metal grain silo.

Deputies talked to the man who said he had explosives and other devices in the truck and camper that would hurt law enforcement officers, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies then shut down State 29 completely, between State 45 and Shawano County J.

Deputies talked to the man for about two hours before he came down from the grain silo on his own. Deputies then arrested the man without further incident. The man was taken to a hospital, and officers called Shawano County Human Services, which placed the man on an emergency protective custody hold, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Marathon and Brown county bomb squads responded to the scene. They checked the truck and camper and determined both were safe. A tow truck removed the truck and trailer from the road. Deputies reopened State 29 at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

