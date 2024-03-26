State 15 between Hortonville and New London will close as expansion project restarts

HORTONIA - State 15 through Hortonia will close for the next five months while the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reconstructs the road into a four-lane divided highway.

Construction on the three-mile section between U.S. 45 and Outagamie County T will begin April 1 and wrap up in November.

Work involves expanding the road into four lanes, reconfiguring the State 15 and U.S. 45 intersection, and rebuilding the Fox Valley & Lake Superior railroad crossing on U.S. 45

The roadwork is the final segment of Outagamie County's State 15 four-lane expansion project that began in 2021.

