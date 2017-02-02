Starved Newborn's Death Ruled a Homicide After Parents Overdose on Fentanyl

A 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl's death has been ruled a homicide now that authorities have determined her parents both died of a fentanyl overdose.

Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation around December 20, authorities in Johnstown said, some four or five days after her parents overdosed.

Toxicology tests confirmed Summer's father, Jason Chambers, 27, and mother, 19-year-old Chelsea Cardaro, had the powerful opiate fentanyl in their systems.

Cardaro reportedly had four times the lethal dose of fentanyl in her system when she died. Chambers had consumed 2.5 times the lethal dose.

Officials initially believed they had overdosed on heroin after they found the drug in the home during an investigation in December.

But regardless of which drug killed them, their deaths were peaceful compared to the agony officials believe their daughter endured before she finally succumbed days later.

"It’s unfathomable to think what this child endured while it was alive," Johnstown Police Chief Jeff Janciga said. "I hope we never have to prosecute a person for the death of their child."

