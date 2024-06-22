Starting Monday, Detroit's 36th District Court will waive late fees, penalties and warrant costs for cases where a judge has made a ruling.

After paying the original amount, the outstanding fines will be eliminated. The court's amnesty program, which runs until Aug. 2, applies to any adjudicated matters that have associated costs. The reprieve does not include driver's license reinstatement fees. Overdue fines can pile up, with late fees ranging from $40 to $50.

By waiving fees and penalties, the court wants to help people avoid suspended licenses and warrants. The program, which also ran in 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows individuals to save, on average, about $100 per ticket, according to 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico.

“We are thrilled to offer individuals the opportunity to settle their outstanding debt, alleviating the burden of accumulated late fees and warrant costs. The 36th District Court staff is fully committed to assisting our users in obtaining relief and ensuring the success of this amnesty program,” McConico said in a news release.

Search for cases and balance amounts at www.36thdistrictcourt.org/online-services/case-inquiry-schedule.

Payment can be made in person at the 36th District Court, online through the court's website at www.36thdistrictcourt.org/home or at DivDat kiosk locations, which can be found online at https://locations.divdatkiosknetwork.com/.

