Start times still vex Florida schools. They have until 2026 to get it right.

The big story: The time is drawing nearer for Florida school districts to make sure their high school student aren’t taking classes before 8:30 a.m. In most counties, they’ve been starting their days around 7:30 a.m., some earlier.

Lawmakers gave districts until fall 2026 to shift their schedules. But officials in many districts, particularly the larger ones, have grappled with ways to balance their bell times with their bus routes, to avoid having to add more buses to the roads at a time when finding drivers is hard enough.

The Palm Beach County school district has proposed three possibilities for its board to sort through. One idea is simply to push all school start times to after 8 a.m. That, of course, pushes all ending times later, too, which causes its own set of concerns for families.

District leaders are watching one another to see what workable solutions emerge. Read more from the Palm Beach Post.

Hot topics

NIL: The FHSAA board of directors unanimously backed rules allowing high school student-athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness. • Some athletic directors already are raising concerns about the implications, the Palm Beach Post reports. • Florida is the 31st state to have a high school NIL system, MaxPreps reports. • The perspective from the Osceola News-Gazette — “How your child can earn more than their coach.” • The rule still requires State Board of Education ratification.

Book challenges: A committee of Pinellas County parents and teachers deemed the novel “Invisible Monsters” by author Chuck Palahniuk as pornography, removing it from access for any students.

Elections: A 19-year-old former staffer in the DeSantis administration is seeking a seat on the Clay County School Board. He could become the youngest board member in Florida history, Florida Politics reports. • Broward County voters will decide whether their school board members and superintendent should be governed by the district’s inspector general, the Sun-Sentinel reports. • Flagler County School Board member Sally Hunt announced she will resign, and time her departure to avoid a special election and allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to select her replacement, Flagler Live reports.

Gender issues: The mother of a Broward County transgender student whose participation on a girls high school sports team caused an uproar could soon lose her school district job, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

New schools: Construction has begun on a new Collier County elementary school, which is intended to alleviate crowding at other campuses, WINK reports. • St. Johns county commissioners approved a new K-8 charter school for St. Augustine, WJXT reports.

School leadership: Six Hillsborough County schools are getting new principals. Two come from schools that are closing at the end of the year. • Parents at a Duval County magnet school plagued by teacher problems are hopeful a new principal will help fix issues, but also want more safety protocols in place, WTLV reports.

Sick schools: An Alachua County elementary school’s playground was built on a dump. Now residents are asking officials to look into any connections between health problems and contaminated land, The Intercept reports.

Superintendents: Days before his abrupt resignation as Lee County superintendent, newly selected Duval County superintendent Christopher Bernier was accused by a whistleblower of bullying and racial profiling, Jacksonville Today reports.

In higher ed

USF: The University of South Florida’s campus football stadium project got a boost when trustees approved a contract for the construction and a date for the groundbreaking.

UF: The University of Florida will begin charging faculty and staff for previously free use of campus gyms and pools, the Independent Florida Alligator reports.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University trustees agreed to create a new selection committee as they reboot their president search, which was called off nearly a year ago, the Palm Beach Post reports.

