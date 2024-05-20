‘Start stop, start stop’: Sidney farmer describes planting season amid recent rainfall

SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — Active weather patterns are a constant battle for farmers across Central Illinois, especially this spring. More rain is on the way and area agriculture may not be out of the woods.

Sunday evening’s pop-up storms, in addition to rainfall Central Illinois has already seen, are causing headaches for some during planting season. Depending on where the crops are located, it is keeping some farmers out of their fields.

That’s why Dennis Riggs, a farmer in Sidney, said there have been so many challenges. Many of his fields, as well as neighboring crops, are underwater. Meanwhile, others are okay.

Riggs said the fields will mature and grow at different rates. If he plants some fields one day and has to wait to plant the rest once the weather gets better, it’ll be a little all over the place.

The weather now may make a difference when harvesting starts in the fall.

“It’ll be a start, stop harvest season,” he described. “We won’t be able to just harvest the fields, we’ll have to do part of it, come back, and do another part of it.”

He said the moisture level of the harvested crop will be a main concern.

“We’ll have to watch that very closely so we don’t get wet beans mixed with the drier beans,” Riggs added.

He said he’s a little bit behind, but is thankful for what he has been able to get done. He knows farmers in Southern Illinois have been even more delayed.

Regarding getting back on track, he said sunshine, wind, and a break from the rain are the main ingredients needed to dry out the fields.

As for re-planting, he said it’s too soon to tell when that will happen. A lot of factors have to line up to determine that decision.

