It’s the start of spring! Here’s what produce is in season at the grocery, Publix stores

Samantha Neely, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·2 min read

The spring season is officially here, with Floridians already feeling the warmer weather.

Tuesday, March 19, marks the vernal equinox, bringing the first day of spring to the Northern Hemisphere. USA TODAY explained daylight hours will continue to increase, especially after the start of daylight saving time, and will peak with the summer solstice in June.

Along with the new season, several nutritious and delicious produce items are now in season or reaching its peak. From blueberries to watermelon, 'tis the season for splurging on in season fruits and veggies.

What produce is in season in Florida now?

Going off data from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Fresh From Florida website, here's what to look out for on your next grocery trip:

Produce:

How long is it in season?

Basil

March through November

Bell Pepper

November through May

Blueberries

March through May

Broccoli

December through April

Cabbage

December through May

Cantaloupe

March through July

Carrots

November through June

Cauliflower

Jan through March, they will no longer be in season after this month

Celery

December through May

Cilantro

November through May

Coconuts

Harvested year-round

Collard Greens

December through April

Cucumber

October through June

Eggplant

October through June

Endive

November through April

Escarole

November through April

Grapefruit

October through June

Lettuce

November through April

Mushroom

In season all year

Orange

September through June

Pineberry

December through April

Potato

February through June

Radish

November through May

Snap Beans

October through June

Spinach

November through April

Squash

October through June

Strawberry

December through April

Sweet Corn

November through May

Tangerine

September through April

Tomato

October through June

Watermelon

March through July, October through December

Why is it good to eat foods that are in season?

Some might be wondering what's the big deal with eating "in season," and whether you can still eat tomatoes in August or blueberries in January.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stresses products that are in season are fresher and tastier, noting its nutritional value is optimized. Plus, they add eating seasonally encourages a diverse diet, is often more economical, and harmonizes with nature’s production cycle.

