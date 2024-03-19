It’s the start of spring! Here’s what produce is in season at the grocery, Publix stores
The spring season is officially here, with Floridians already feeling the warmer weather.
Tuesday, March 19, marks the vernal equinox, bringing the first day of spring to the Northern Hemisphere. USA TODAY explained daylight hours will continue to increase, especially after the start of daylight saving time, and will peak with the summer solstice in June.
Along with the new season, several nutritious and delicious produce items are now in season or reaching its peak. From blueberries to watermelon, 'tis the season for splurging on in season fruits and veggies.
What produce is in season in Florida now?
Going off data from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Fresh From Florida website, here's what to look out for on your next grocery trip:
Produce:
How long is it in season?
Basil
March through November
Bell Pepper
November through May
Blueberries
March through May
Broccoli
December through April
Cabbage
December through May
Cantaloupe
March through July
Carrots
November through June
Cauliflower
Jan through March, they will no longer be in season after this month
Celery
December through May
Cilantro
November through May
Coconuts
Harvested year-round
Collard Greens
December through April
Cucumber
October through June
Eggplant
October through June
Endive
November through April
Escarole
November through April
Grapefruit
October through June
Lettuce
November through April
Mushroom
In season all year
Orange
September through June
Pineberry
December through April
Potato
February through June
Radish
November through May
Snap Beans
October through June
Spinach
November through April
Squash
October through June
Strawberry
December through April
Sweet Corn
November through May
Tangerine
September through April
Tomato
October through June
Watermelon
March through July, October through December
Why is it good to eat foods that are in season?
Some might be wondering what's the big deal with eating "in season," and whether you can still eat tomatoes in August or blueberries in January.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stresses products that are in season are fresher and tastier, noting its nutritional value is optimized. Plus, they add eating seasonally encourages a diverse diet, is often more economical, and harmonizes with nature’s production cycle.
This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Spring 2024: Do fruits, vegetables go bad? What's in season in Florida