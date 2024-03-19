It’s the start of spring! Here’s what produce is in season at the grocery, Publix stores

The spring season is officially here, with Floridians already feeling the warmer weather.

Tuesday, March 19, marks the vernal equinox, bringing the first day of spring to the Northern Hemisphere. USA TODAY explained daylight hours will continue to increase, especially after the start of daylight saving time, and will peak with the summer solstice in June.

Along with the new season, several nutritious and delicious produce items are now in season or reaching its peak. From blueberries to watermelon, 'tis the season for splurging on in season fruits and veggies.

What produce is in season in Florida now?

Going off data from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Fresh From Florida website, here's what to look out for on your next grocery trip:

Produce: How long is it in season? Basil March through November Bell Pepper November through May Blueberries March through May Broccoli December through April Cabbage December through May Cantaloupe March through July Carrots November through June Cauliflower Jan through March, they will no longer be in season after this month Celery December through May Cilantro November through May Coconuts Harvested year-round Collard Greens December through April Cucumber October through June Eggplant October through June Endive November through April Escarole November through April Grapefruit October through June Lettuce November through April Mushroom In season all year Orange September through June Pineberry December through April Potato February through June Radish November through May Snap Beans October through June Spinach November through April Squash October through June Strawberry December through April Sweet Corn November through May Tangerine September through April Tomato October through June Watermelon March through July, October through December

Why is it good to eat foods that are in season?

Some might be wondering what's the big deal with eating "in season," and whether you can still eat tomatoes in August or blueberries in January.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services stresses products that are in season are fresher and tastier, noting its nutritional value is optimized. Plus, they add eating seasonally encourages a diverse diet, is often more economical, and harmonizes with nature’s production cycle.

