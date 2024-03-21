Start of spring brings snow to Northeast, Northern Plains, Midwest with 'potent storm'

Portsmouth, New Hampshire's police station on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

The start of spring comes with some very wintery conditions.

Snow showers will continue in the Northeast and New England while a separate winter storm impacts the northern Plains and Great Lakes on Thursday.

A round of snowfall will likely bring 4 inches of snow to northern New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The northern Plains and Great Lakes will face a swath of snow until the end of Friday as a precipitation shield develops.

There's also a 40 to 80% chance of 4 inches of snow in northwest and north-central Montana to central Minnesota and southern South Dakota, forecasters said. The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes could see up to a foot of snow by Friday.

This round of snowfall comes ahead of a large storm system this weekend and into early next week that will bring heavy snow, freezing rain, strong winds and sleet across parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

"The calendar may read Spring, but a potent winter storm is likely to bring significant impacts to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend into early next week," the service said.

The service said there's uncertainty regarding specific timing of the storm and which locations will be significantly affected.

Flooding concerns in western Gulf Coast, southeast Texas

Downpours and thunderstorms are forecast to continue Thursday in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, the service said. Rain could also lead to isolated flooding concerns along the western Gulf Coast and southeastern Texas.

"This system is forecast to progress eastward into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, spreading showers and thunderstorms along the entire Gulf Coast, as well as eventually Florida and the Southeast by late Friday," the service said.

The service added that the severe and flooding threat related to the storm will have a marginal or limited intensity.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, the northern California and the coastal Midwest can expect light to moderate rain on Friday with heavy snow possible in the Sierra mountains.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Northeast, northern Plains, Midwest start spring with 'potent' storm