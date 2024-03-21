Start OK'd for $160M project linking parts of Newark and Elizabeth to AirTrain, NJ Transit

The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has approved the start of construction on a project that will provide access to a Newark AirTrain and Northeast Corridor station for communities in Elizabeth and Newark.

"This is righting a wrong," said Leecia Eve, a Port Authority commissioner who worked for more than a decade in Newark. "In addition to all the economic benefits, we can’t fully quantify how truly game-changing this will be for people who call Elizabeth home and the South Ward home."

The Newark Airport Railroad Station, near Frelinghuysen Avenue and Haynes Avenue, opened in 2001, but it was designed to be accessible only to those riding NJ Transit and Amtrak, and it cut off accessibility to neighborhoods and communities on the other side of the station.

Story continues below photo gallery.

This $160 million project will build a pedestrian bridge to the station and construct a plaza accessible to pedestrians, cyclists and those being dropped off by car or bus. The construction contract is expected to be awarded in 2025, with construction starting and ending in 2026.

"I talked to a few people and they’re like, 'Wow, if I could just drop people off at the AirTrain'" it would be a huge improvement instead of driving through traffic to get to the airport terminals, said Christian Bollwage, the mayor of Elizabeth and a Port Authority board commissioner.

Newark's outdated AirTrain is also going to be replaced by the Port Authority, with construction starting in 2025 and service starting in 2029.

In addition to access to the airport, the pedestrian bridge project will give residents public transportation access, via NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor train line.

Airport: Flying in or out of Newark? Your air traffic controllers will soon be in Philadelphia

"We’re really excited to see this project advance, because the Regional Plan Association has been advocating to expand transit access in this region of Newark for almost two decades, if not longer," said Zoe Baldwin, the New Jersey director for the association, a nonprofit research and advocacy group.

"It's actually a good example of a difference between transportation and mobility, because this part of Newark is so different from the rest of the city because it has almost no transit service, very low car ownership rates and is literally surrounded by transportation assets — they’re just not accessible to people who don’t own cars," Baldwin said.

Cutting time to the airport, from an hour to minutes

Bus trips to Newark Liberty from these neighborhoods can take about an hour. That will be dramatically decreased to around seven minutes once this project is completed.

However, a PATH train extension to the Newark Airport Railroad Station, which has been contemplated in years past, does not appear to be moving forward, though a right of way is being preserved in case it does get built.

A PATH extension would give Elizabeth and Newark residents a public transportation option to Hudson County and a far cheaper alternative into New York City. A one-way PATH fare is $2.75, and a one-way NJ Transit train ticket from the airport station into New York Penn Station is $16.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Project to link parts of Newark, Elizabeth to airport approved