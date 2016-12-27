Start of Hanukkah met with vandalism, anti-Semitic messages

Juliette Timsit posted this image of the Anne Frank Elementary School defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti in Montreuil, France, on Dec. 25, 2016. (Juliette Timsit via Facebook)

This year, the start of Hanukkah was met with a spate of anti-Semitism, including an apparent attack at a California synagogue, and at a school in France that was defaced with graffiti in German declaring, “Jews prohibited.” Even President-elect Donald Trump was bombarded with anti-Semitic tweets after he sent good wishes to those celebrating the holiday.

In the case of the California synagogue, Rabbi Boruch Rabinowitz arrived at the Living Torah Center Chabad in Santa Monica on Sunday morning to discover feces and rice smeared across the front window of the synagogue.

Although there were no anti-Semitic messages found on the building, the timing and location of the defacement, near the prominently displayed menorah, have led Rabinowitz and others in the congregation to believe that it was a religiously motivated attack.

“This seems kind of intentional,” assistant Rabbi Dovid Tenenbaum told the Los Angeles Times. “With a religious artifact in the window, we have to assume so.”

Santa Monica police officers took a report at the scene of the crime but, the Times noted, there were no witnesses.

Living Torah Center in Santa Monica, Calif., in August 2016. (Google)

Meanwhile, in suburban Paris, swastikas and anti-Semitic messages were found spray-painted across the front of a school named for Anne Frank in Montreuil. Frank was the young Holocaust victim whose published diary is one of the most famous accounts of Jewish life in Europe under the Nazis.

Police are reportedly investigating the vandalism, but as in the case of the incident in Santa Monica, there were no witnesses or security cameras to capture the vandals. Still, Montreuil Mayor Patrice Bessac condemned the graffiti on Twitter and declared, “Those who allow themselves to cross the red line must know that they will be exposed to severe punishment,” according to the Israeli news site YNet.

Najat Belkacem, France’s education minister, echoed Bessac’s sentiment, tweeting, “The inscriptions on Montreuil’s Anne Frank School are despicable. These actions will not remain unpunished.”

The school’s former principal, Juliette Timsit, posted photos of the hateful graffiti on Facebook.

Juliette Timsit posted this image of the Anne Frank school defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti in Montreuil, France, on Dec. 25, 2016. (Juliette Timsit via Facebook)

“This is the school that was targeted, particularly because of its name, Anne Frank,” she wrote, according to a translation published by YNet and the Times of Israel. “I was very proud to be a principal in this school. I love it. I am deeply affected by this and can barely hold back the tears.”

Both France and the United States have experienced recent surges in anti-Semitism. According to the Jewish Agency for Israel, the organization responsible for aliyah, or Jewish immigration to Israel from other parts of the world, a record 8,000 Jews relocated from France to Israel in 2015, more than any other country in Europe. The majority reportedly cited a steady increase in anti-Semitism over the past 15 years as their primary reason for leaving.