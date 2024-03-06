Start your economic engines: NHRA Gatornationals provides big boost for Gainesville

The earth-shaking power of two Top Fuel dragsters with a combined 22,000 horsepower barreling down Gainesville Raceway at more than 330 miles per hour is enough to give anyone chills.

That excitement and more will take over Gainesville beginning Thursday when the 55th Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals comes roaring into town.

The event also brings with it an estimated 70,000 fans and pit crew members, making it one of Gainesville and Alachua County's premier economic generators.

Top Fuel driver Doug Kalitta, left, races Antron Brown during round two of eliminations on March 12, 2023, during the 54th Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway.

Jessica Hurov, Alachua County's tourism development director, wrote in an email that Gatornationals generates an estimated $9 million in direct spending and $14 million in induced economic impact. Top spending categories over the four-day weekend that ends Sunday include paid lodging sales such as hotels and short-term vacation rentals, retail, and food and beverages.

"Gatornationals is one of Alachua County’s busiest tourism weekends every year, and businesses throughout the County are geared up to deliver the highest level of hospitality to the visiting teams and race fans this weekend," Hurov wrote.

Hurov put Gatornationals, which has been held at Gainesville Raceway since 1970, on par with Gainesville's other big tourism draws, including home Gator football games, the University of Florida's spring commencement ceremonies, Tom Petty Weekend and Fest.

Among the highlights expected at this weekend's event is the Top Fuel debut for NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart on Friday. Stewart, who competed last season in a Top Alcohol dragster, is filling the seat formerly occupied by his wife, Leah Pruett, who stepped away from the sport to start a family.

The Pep Boys NHRA All-star Top Fuel Callout also returns to Gainesville Raceway. In 2022, only the first round of the inaugural event in which drivers "call out" their first-round opponents was held due to inclement weather.

It's not clear at this time how rain will impact this year's event.

Kip Bricker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, said Tuesday that race fans can expect above-average temperatures in the low 80s during the day on Thursday and Friday, but that a low-pressure system will begin moving into the area ahead of the weekend.

"Locally heavy rain is not out of the question for late Saturday and Saturday night," he said. "By the time we get to later in the day Sunday that should be starting to trend away. ... Right now, at least looking at the morning hours (on Sunday), it looks like we're going to have scattered to numerous showers."

Off the track, the PK Yonge High School marching band will hold performances throughout the day on Friday, as will the Florida Gators marching band on Sunday.

