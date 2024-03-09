Start date set for marijuana dispensary on Western NC reservation

A growing business has set its start date in North Carolina.

The first marijuana dispensary in the state will be opening its doors in just over a month, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee will debut the dispensary in Western North Carolina on April 20, also known as April 20.

The tribe overwhelmingly approved the adult use of marijuana on tribal land in a vote in the fall of 2023, and expectations are high.

Members of the tribe transformed an old bingo hall into what they are saying is the world’s largest marijuana dispensary.

Staff there told Channel 9 that the facility could employ up to 400 people and sell nearly 350 different products.

