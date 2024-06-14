'We need to start clearing these streets': Police radio captures downtown Augusta shootout

Conversations Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies had over police radios during a officer-involved shooting in downtown Augusta early June 8 revealed more about the extent of the multi-block incident and the chaos that ensued in the bustling area.

Two Hephzibah men, Amazing Lee Blessed Brigham, 19, and Seven Whitfield, 23, were charged in connection to the shooting, which occurred outside of Sole restaurant on Broad Street, according to previous reporting.

Here's what we know after reviewing the audio files, obtained from the City of Augusta through an open records request.

Large amount of shell casings, weapons found at the scene

Sheriff's deputies discussed the large amount of shell casings found behind Sole restaurant, prompting the closure of a road.

Deputies initially found three different types of shell casings at the scene, and one deputy noted weapons near Sole. Multiple shell casings were also found in the center median on Broad Street.

Deputies found multiple nearby businesses were struck by gunfire, including 1051 Broad St.

Ambulances were called to three separate locations

Deputies called for ambulances to aid shooting victims at three separate locations, including 5th and Broad streets (in front of Sole), 10th and Jones streets, and 11th and Reynolds streets (behind Security Federal Bank).

Injuries included gunshot wounds to the arm, neck and shoulder, deputies said on the radio.

Fleeing cars, another shooting call

While trying to clear the crime scene and usher bar patrons to safety, deputies noted one car fled from them at 7th and Reynolds streets, heading east, following the shooting.

Two 911 calls about a shooting at Dyess Park and one 911 call about a Range Rover stolen from Broad Street came in around the time as the ordeal downtown.

All of this occurred as deputies tried to quickly secure the scene and monitor suspects at local hospitals and check for potential ER walk-ins from the shooting.

