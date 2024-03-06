‘Starstruck’ fans in Wichita picked up Harrison Ford’s breakfast tab on Tuesday

The data is not scientific, but it appears Harrison Ford might have a new Wichita favorite — at least for his morning meal.

On both Monday and Tuesday mornings, Ford dined at HomeGrown, the breakfast and brunch restaurant at 645 E. Douglas — just off Naftzger Park. It’s the same place he ate when he was in town last March and had his photo taken with owner Jon Rolph, and he also posed for photos in the restaurant in 2022 and in 2020.

On Tuesday morning, Ford even had his tab paid by a nearby table. HomeGrown director of operations Brian Donnelly said that a table of four men — who he later found were from Oklahoma City and passing through town on their way to Minnesota — spotted Ford and asked, “What’s Harrison Ford doing here?”

That’s how Donnelly knew the men — who he described as “big, burly construction type guys who were starstruck” — weren’t from Wichita. They insisted on paying Ford’s bill.

“Harrison was kind and gracious as always, talking to guests that approached him,” Donnelly said.

Though Donnelly has engaged with Ford on most of his HomeGrown visits, this year was special for him personally.

His daughter, Brenna, just graduated from the University of Missouri’s journalism school and is a “total cinephile,” Donnelly said.

She was in the restaurant on Tuesday morning and got to meet the star.

“The highlight of my day was having my daughter meet him for the first time,” Donnelly said. “She was in heaven.”

One other update: Though the first Ford sightings were reported on Monday evening, when he enjoyed a steak at Scotch & Sirloin, he actually arrived in the area on Sunday.

The website CelebrityPrivateJetTracker.com shows that Ford’s Cessna Citation Sovereign took off from Ernest Love Field in Prescott, Arizona, and flew into the Anthony Municipal Airport in Anthony — about 60 miles southwest of Wichita — landing at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

If you happen to spot Ford during his 2024 visit to Wichita, let us know. You can email dneil@wichitaeagle.com and share any after-the-fact photos or stories you get.