Starship lands in the ocean with its engines firing for the first time, bringing Elon Musk one step closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship rocket successfully completed its first full flight and ocean splashdown.

Surviving the ultra-hot, high-stress plummet through Earth's atmosphere is a huge milestone.

Starship is closer to realizing Elon Musk's dream of slashing spaceflight costs and settling Mars.

SpaceX's ambitious mega-rocket, Starship, just proved that it can not only fly into space but also survive the extreme plummet back to Earth mostly intact.

For the first time on Thursday, both stages of the rocket — the Super Heavy booster and Starship rocket — reached a major new reusability milestone when they both landed in the water after launch.

Super Heavy landed in the Gulf of Mexico minutes after lift-off. But Starship's splashdown is even more impressive. The rocket ship flew into space, briefly cruised above Earth, and screamed back through the atmosphere at about 17,000 mph, enduring ultra-heated plasma lashing it at temperatures up to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

A screengrab from SpaceX's livestream shows a camera view aboard Starship as the vehicle plows through Earth's atmosphere on its fall. SpaceX via X

As it approached the Indian Ocean, Starship fired its engines in an effort to flip itself upright and slow itself down, practicing a controlled landing. It's not clear how soft the landing was, as the spaceship was clearly shredding pieces on the livestream and visibility became extremely poor as it approached the water.

You can see small pieces of Starship's fin flying off as it reenters Earth's atmosphere. SpaceX

Whatever happened, the ship completed its mission by sinking into the ocean.

Believe it or not, cannon-balling into the sea is a big deal for Starship. Last time it attempted the feat, in March, it disintegrated mid-fall.

A screengrab from Starship's reentry video in March shows ultra-hot plasma gathering on the spaceship's belly. SpaceX via X

Now Starship and its Super Heavy booster are one big step closer to fulfilling their revolutionary promise of being the first fully reusable rocket system capable of reaching orbit. If Starship can translate this ocean landing into a land landing, it could slash the cost of spaceflight tenfold.

A screengrab from SpaceX's livestream of the June 6, 2024 launch shows Starship sitting atop its Super Heavy booster on the launchpad. SpaceX via X

Then, of course, there are Elon Musk's Mars ambitions. Starship is the vehicle that's supposed to build his city on the red planet, with a population of 1 million people.

"No rocket before this has had the potential to extend life to another planet," Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002 for this very purpose, said in a speech standing before Starship at the company's Texas facilities in April.

Starship's 4th flight to space

The giant launch system, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty, fired its Raptor engines and roared past its Texas launchpad on Thursday morning.

The launch wasn't perfect — one engine failed to light. But the rocket still worked.

One of the engines on SpaceX's Super Heavy booster was not lit during its fourth launch. SpaceX

Just like on its last flight in March, the rocket's Super Heavy booster separated from the Starship rocket-ship high above Earth, allowing the winged spacecraft to continue into space.

Starship cruises through space on its fourth launch. SpaceX

The booster fell back to Earth, practiced firing its engines to lower itself as if it were landing on solid ground, and splash-landed in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX reaches a major new milestone by landing its Super Heavy booster in the Gulf of Mexico. SpaceX

That checked off SpaceX's first vehicle-return goal for the flight. Next was Starship itself.

On its last plummet back to Earth, in March, Starship fell out of communications. SpaceX eventually declared it "lost," likely broken apart or blown up by the stress of reentering the atmosphere.

But on Thursday the rocket ship survived the fall, splashing into the ocean and completing its first full flight.

It wasn't unscathed, though. One of its flaps began to visibly rip off and shred mid-fall, and the camera offering the live view cracked.

Starship's fin rips off on the livestream. SpaceX

Next step: catch the rocket with 'chopsticks'

No orbital launch system on Earth is fully reusable. SpaceX pioneered reusing the lower stage of a rocket — its booster — with the Falcon 9, the workhorse that takes NASA missions and Starlink satellites to orbit.

Starship-Super Heavy is poised to be the first system to also reuse the upper stage — the spaceship that enters orbit after the booster falls away.

Indeed, a Starship prototype already proved that it could lower itself to a soft landing from a flight six miles above Texas, albeit after several explosive failed attempts. But returning from orbital heights to land in one piece is another feat.

SpaceX's Starship serial No. 8 rocket-ship prototype careens toward a landing pad in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX

On its next flight, SpaceX might attempt to catch the Super Heavy booster with giant "chopsticks" on its Texas launch tower.

"I think the odds of actually catching the booster with the tower, probably like 80% or 90% this year," Musk said in his April speech. "Which is insane. Like actually, when we first talked about it, it sounded so batshit crazy."

As for Starship, the upper stage, it might not descend from space to an actual landing pad until next year, he said.

"We just need to be confident that we can get through the high heating portion of the reentry reliably, and then we will bring the ship back and we'll land on the tower as well," Musk said.

