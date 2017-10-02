Stars react to Tom Petty's reported death at age 66

The below story has been updated.

CBS News reported on Monday that legendary rocker Tom Petty had died at 66, though TMZ contends that the singer is "still clinging to life."

The report broke on Monday afternoon after the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious and in full cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

SEE ALSO: Tom Petty, iconic rock star of more than 40 years, has died at age 66

In wake of the news, stars took to social media to pay tribute to Petty just after the 40th anniversary of his iconic band. We'll be updating the gallery below as more tributes are posted.

More from AOL.com:

CBS exec fired for ‘deeply unacceptable’ post about ‘Republican gun toters’ after Vegas shooting

Don Lemon holds hands with boyfriend Tim Malone at 'Saturday Night Live' after-party: Pic!

Serena Williams flaunts slim waist in form-fitting dress just one month after giving birth