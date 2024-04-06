Starmer is too Left-wing to govern like Blair, and the country will pay a heavy price for it

Let’s call it the Blair Dilemma. What do you do when you win a huge majority that is based, not on any enthusiasm for your party, but on a visceral dislike of the last lot?

If the polls are right, Sir Keir Starmer will leave the Tories with fewer seats than Blair did in 1997 – largely because Reform is a worse nuisance to the Conservatives now than was the Referendum Party then. But, as poll after poll shows, there is no great love for Labour. Like Blair in 1997, Starmer is benefiting from the accumulated annoyances that inescapably build up when the same party has been in office for four terms.

Some complaints about the Tories are merited, others less so. For example, many voters fulminate about how woke the country has become, when the institutions they are moaning about, from the National Trust to the Church of England, are (quite properly) beyond the control of ministers.

Indeed, one of the single biggest causes of public anger today, just as in 1997, is a policy for which, viewed with cold logic, Labour should attract more blame than the Conservatives.

Back then, the issue was Britain’s catastrophic membership of the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM), a policy to which John Major had nailed his authority. When, four-and-a-half months after he won the 1992 election, sterling was forced out of the system, his credibility collapsed – in contrast to the British economy which, mocking his forecasts, surged.

The Tories’ reputation for economic competence was shot for more than a decade. Few recalled that Neil Kinnock had been demanding ERM membership long before Major. Few noticed that Labour seemed to want to go back in, as a prelude to joining the euro. That’s the great advantage of being in opposition: no one much cares what you say.

Today’s equivalent of the ERM is the lockdown – or, more precisely, the price rises and tax rises occasioned by the lockdown. As a country, we dropped the better part of half a trillion pounds on prohibitions that many of us now realise were excessive. But, with the bills still coming in, we would rather blame ministers than admit that we were clamouring for even tighter restrictions at the time.

(I say “we” to be polite. I was one of the single-digit number of columnists opposing lockdown in March 2020, which perhaps makes me readier to forgive ministers who succumbed to the pressure.)

We forget that Labour spent the pandemic calling for even more stringent prohibitions – except in Wales where it actually imposed them. Starmer was demanding a second lockdown from the beginning of October 2020, and called the final lifting of restrictions in July 2021 “reckless”. But, in politics, it’s the government that carries the can.

Let’s return to the opening question. How did Blair solve his dilemma? Essentially, he adopted Tory policies on economics, saving his rhetorical radicalism for cultural questions.

The old freebiemeister’s superpower is to intuit what lies behind headline opinion polls. He grasped that, for all the media prattle about heartless Thatcherites, the country was in no mood for a massive expansion of the state. As the election loomed, he and Gordon Brown talked a great deal about “prudence”.

They seemed to mean it. Basic rate income tax fell under Blair from 22 to 20 per cent, and corporation tax from 30 to 28 per cent (though holding down tax thresholds undid much of the effect). During his early years, while he stuck as promised to the Conservatives’ spending plans, Blair actually ran a budget surplus. Even when he started to borrow, the numbers were relatively modest. It was only when Brown became PM that prudence was jilted, and borrowing shot up.

Brown had none of his predecessor’s feel for public opinion, trusting instead to his own messianic faith in state power. It has become a commonplace among Tories to complain that their hands are tied by Blair-era legislation, but much of that legislation actually dates from Blair’s lugubrious successor, notably the Climate Change Act (2008) and the Equality Act (2010).

Which will Starmer be? A sleekit, ingenious Blairite, adept at drawing tactical dividing lines? Or a plodding, sincere Brownite, convinced that every problem can be solved by more money? So far, he has copied Blair to the letter. The suntanned squillionaire made only two unambiguous pledges before the 1997 poll: to divert cash from private to state schools and to remove hereditary peers. And Starmer? Starmer has made precisely the same two pledges.

His mimicry makes sense. All Labour politicians can recite their party’s record over the 11 general elections since 1979: lose, lose, lose, lose, Blair, Blair, Blair, lose, lose, lose, lose. The reason Blair had made those two pledges was not that they made much difference to voters’ lives, but that they set the optics of the election campaign.

Speaking to his party conference in 1999, the still-fresh PM described the Conservatives as “the party of fox hunting, Pinochet and hereditary peers”. For what it’s worth, the Tories had a decent case on all three of those issues. But Blair’s interest was less in the policy than in the narrative – a word then coming into vogue in its political sense. He wanted to leave his opponents looking weird and out-of-touch.

Blair could play these games because he had been bequeathed a balanced budget and an electorate that understood the principles of good housekeeping. Starmer, by contrast, will inherit a massive debt and an electorate convinced that spending restraint is a function, not of limited resources, but of Tory sadism.

We could soon have a government with the largest majority since the universal male franchise, but with little public sympathy to fall back on in a crisis. Many NGO staff, trade unionists and public sector workers have genuinely convinced themselves that the only thing standing between them and satisfaction is Tory stinginess. They are in for a shock.

Charging VAT on school fees will satisfy no one when money is tight. Abolishing the only democratic element in the House of Lords – the hereditaries, as well as being the hardest-working group in the chamber, are the most representative, even numbering one or two Leave voters in their ranks – will look like what it is: displacement activity.

If Starmer were truly the heir to Blair, he would begin by doing the things his predecessor-but-three now wishes he had started with, above all crowbarring some market mechanisms into government agencies. But, given the expectations of his followers, his natural caution and, not least, his lifelong Leftiness, it is hard to see Starmer trying any of this.

I don’t mean to be complacent. There is no guarantee that even an unpopular Labour government would lose after a single term once it had enfranchised 16-year-olds. But it is hard to see Starmer benefiting from any of the sense of renaissance that accompanied Blair to Number 10.

For fourteen years, voters have been measuring the Conservatives, not against the alternative, but against some imaginary, idealised government. The comparison is naturally unflattering, and we are aware of every Tory flaw and blemish.

Until now, we have not had to look closely at Labour. But we soon will. We are not going to like what we see.

