Starliner crewed launch today: Everything to know about the NASA launch from Cape Canaveral

It's finally launch day for the first-ever crewed Boeing Starliner mission!

After weeks of delays following discoveries of an oxygen leak on the Atlas V rocket and a helium leak on the spacecraft, crews are targeting 12:25 p.m. EDT for liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will take flight aboard the Starliner capsule atop the United Launch Alliance rocket from Launch Complex 41.

After reaching low-Earth orbit, Wilmore and Williams are expected to dock with the International Space Station’s Harmony module about 1:50 p.m. Sunday for roughly a weeklong stay.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page when NASA TV coverage starts at 8:15 a.m.

Countdown Timer

For the latest news from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Starliner crewed launch today: What to know before liftoff from Cape