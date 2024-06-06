Boeing Starliner docks at International Space Station

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams onboard, is displayed in a screenshot from NASA livestream Thursday as the spacecraft approached the International Space Station for docking. Photo screenshot courtesy of NASA

June 6 (UPI) -- Boeing's Starliner spacecraft with astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams onboard docked with the International Space Station Thursday afternoon at 1:34 p.m. EDT.

There are two American-crewed spacecraft docked at ISS now -- SpaceX's Dragon was there when Starliner arrived.

The spacecraft docked within the second docking window Thursday. It experienced a thruster malfunction with the B1 A3 thruster, so it was shut down while others were used to control the spacecraft as it docked.

At about 10 meters away a planned hold was implemented to perform the final line-up for docking.

During the docking, both the ISS and Starliner were traveling at 17,000 mph. But the docking maneuvers were conducted very slowly, making it seem as though the ISS and spacecraft were suspended in space.

NASA said Thursday Starliner astronauts Suni Williams (l) and Butch Wilmore were scheduled to dock with the International Space Station at 12:15 p.m. EDT. NASA planned to livestream the docking. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Throughout the docking process,the astronauts were in radio communication with ground crews at Starliner Mission Control & International Space Station Mission Control.

As the spacecraft docked, they also were in communication with the ISS.

A ULA Atlas V rocket launches the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on its maiden crewed flight from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday. Starliner is flying NASA Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, on a ten day mission to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

An automated system on Starliner docked the spacecraft, but at times the astronauts took manual control.

At 1:06 p.m., darkness inhibited the visual camera images but Lidar and infrared cameras continued to capture data of the docking.

A ULA Atlas V rocket launches the Boeing Starliner spacecraft on its maiden crewed flight from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday. Starliner was scheduled to dock with the ISS Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The docking approach was livestreamed on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.

Traveling at 17,000 miles per hour Starliner is seen approaching the ISS for docking Thursday. Screenshot photo courtesy of NASA livestream

NASA said the Starliner and crew will remain at the space station for about a week.

NASA said three new helium leaks were found in Starliner. A helium leak caused one of the several delays Starliner experienced before successfully launching the ISS mission.

Starliner spacecraft shown about 10 meters away from the ISS during a hold prior to actual docking Thursday. The Starliner docking is automated, but astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams did take manual control a couple of times during docking. Photo screenshot courtesy of NASA

"One of these was previously discussed before flight along with a management plan, and the other two are new since the spacecraft arrived in orbit," a NASA statement said. "Two of the affected helium valves have been closed and the spacecraft remains stable."

NASA said that to monitor and manage these leaks, the three helium manifolds have been isolated. They have all been reopened prior to a Starliner height adjust burn, called NHPC and all affected manifolds will stay open during docking operations.

Starliner is seen only yards away from the International Space Station on Thursday as it prepared to dock with the station. Photo screenshot courtesy of NASA

The astronauts will spend about eight days at the ISS.

The Starliner crewed mission launched Wednesday from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Two previous launch efforts were scrubbed.

When it launched ULA said in a statement that Wilmore and Williams' names "now join Glenn, Carpenter, Schirra and Cooper as American astronauts to launch into space atop Atlas rockets."