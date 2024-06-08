Starkville woman charged with Friday morning shooting

STARKVILLE – An Oktibbeha County woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a Friday morning shooting in Starkville.

Authorities say Tyraysha Goss-Smith, 23, of Starkville, got into a physical altercation June 7 with another female in the doorway of an apartment at The Grove, located at 205 Lynn Lane. The other female tried to escape the altercation by running away across the parking lot. As she did, Goss-Smith fired multiple shots at her. The female was not struck by the gunfire.

Goss-Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.