Starkville police charge man with truck theft

STARKVILLE – The theft of a pickup from outside a Starkville home improvement store led to the arrest of an Oktibbeha County man.

The victim reported their black 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on Saturday, June 22, around 8 a.m. from the Lowe’s store at 882 Highway 12 West.

The following day, Starkville police charged Carlos Daniels, 37, of Starkville, with grand larceny, felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.