Starkville man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

OXFORD – A Starkville man has been ordered to spend more than seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Lashadus Harris, 33, pleaded guilty in February to distribution of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. On Monday, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Harris to 87 months in prison.

When released from prison, Harris will have to serve three years of supervised release, commonly known as probation. Harris was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals after sentencing.

“This defendant is a repeat offender who continued to sell dangerous narcotics in his community,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “Thanks to the hard work of FBI, the Starkville Police Department and AUSA Robert Mims, he will no longer be retailing illegal drugs in Starkville.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Starkville Police Department.