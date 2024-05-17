Starkville man sentenced for federal drug trafficking

OXFORD – An Oktibbeha County man will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.

Chad Boyd, a.k.a. Chadrick Robinson, 41, pleaded guilty in December to the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Boyd to serve 180 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Boyd was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals following his sentencing hearing.

“Individuals who chose to spend their time selling meth and other illegal drugs in the Northern District of Mississippi should know that this office and our law enforcement partners will do all we can to see that they are removed from the community and sent to prison,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “We hope that today’s sentence will serve as another reminder that the sale of illegal narcotics has detrimental and life-changing consequences for those who peddle the illicit substances and those who use them.”

FBI special agent in charge Robert A. Eikhoff said the sentencing underscores the positive affect law enforcement can have on communities.

“Criminals like Mr. Boyd can expect the FBI and our federal, state, and local partners to remain steadfast in our resolve to remove offenders from the communities where they would otherwise bring the violence and the criminal activity inextricably linked to illegal drugs,” Eikoff said.

Boyd faced up to life in prison on the single charge. As part of the plea agreement, the government agreed to drop a second drug trafficking charge.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Starkville Police Department.