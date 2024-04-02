Stark's master gardeners offer tips, tricks for summer bounty

Although it might seem that producing a vegetable crop is a combination of a lot of luck and some divine assistance, there's a lot of science at the heart of the matter.

With spring taking hold in Northeast Ohio, it's time to start planning your garden for the summer. In Ohio, we're lucky to have Ohio State University Extension Offices that can offer help.

Nothing compares to a freshly picked, sun-ripened tomato from your vegetable garden plot or the container on your porch.

Heather Neikirk, an extension educator specializing in agriculture and natural resources at the Stark County branch of the OSU Extension, said we're lucky to have some talented master gardener volunteers nearby who can help.

They each offered insight into the world of gardening, and practical advice regardless of your experience level.

Fred Hanacek, boasting over 16 years of experience as a master gardener, lives in Plain Township and tends to two acres of produce in Hinckley Township, supplying local markets.

Rudy Moyer, a seasoned master gardener for 19 years, manages the horticulture at Pegasus Farm Wellness Garden in Marlboro Township, where organic produce is cultivated using innovative methods.

Danielle Grimm, an 18-year master gardener, shares her expertise from her residence on the west side of Massillon.

Veronica Dray, a relatively new master gardener since completing her volunteer training in October 2023, navigates the challenges of gardening on a smaller scale in North Canton while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood.

Each employs a variety of techniques, blending raised beds, in-ground plots, containers, hanging baskets, and flower beds to cultivate a vibrant array of vegetation.

Herbs make an easy addition to any type of gardening and are perfect to have accessible for your everyday cooking.

For Grimm and Dray, raised beds and containers are the go-to for efficient gardening. Grimm emphasizes the importance of soil health and weed control through annual soil replenishment, while Dray maximizes space and minimizes maintenance by rotating beds annually. “We have a smaller city lot so the raised beds helps keep things relatively tidy,” Dray shared.

In contrast, Hanacek and Moyer embrace a multifaceted approach, incorporating traditional vegetable row gardens alongside visually appealing flower plots and raised beds. Moyer’s work at Pegasus Farm not only yields produce but also provides vocational training for adults with developmental disabilities.

Following is their collective wisdom for both novice and seasoned gardeners.

For beginners

Prioritize the basics − sunlight, soil quality and water accessibility. Start small and expand gradually, adapting your garden based on annual evaluations. Cultivate crops you enjoy eating, preserving or sharing. Embrace diverse gardening methods, from raised beds to containers. Support pollinators by integrating herbs and flowers into your garden. Experiment with new plant varieties for a touch of excitement.

Pollinators play a critical role in the overall success of food crops.

For experienced gardeners

Nourish your soil to foster healthy plant growth. Optimize gardening practices to minimize physical strain. Maintain your gardening tools for efficiency. Foster community connections with other gardeners for plant exchanges and shared experiences. Dedicate a section of your garden for experimentation and exploration.

Challenges and rewards

Dray finds fulfillment in the self-sufficiency and patience cultivated through gardening. Moyer emphasizes the importance of flexibility and adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges. Grimm cherishes the lessons of patience and resilience, even in the face of setbacks like pesky groundhogs. Hanacek values the connection to nature and self-reliance fostered by gardening.

Free seeds are available at the main branch of Stark Library in downtown Canton, where patrons will find them in the card catalogs.

In Stark County, the collaboration between the Stark Library and Ohio State University Extension offers a Community Seed Bank at the downtown Canton library, at 715 Market Ave. N, with free seeds for gardeners.

StarkFresh also is offering its Seed Library at 10 locations in Stark County. Among the sites are the StarkFresh grocery stores in Canton and Alliance; and libraries in Alliance, Canal Fulton, Louisville, Massillon, Minerva and North Canton. Seed Libraries also are offered at Canton City Public Health and Massillon City Public Health.

“The happiest I've been with my garden is when my husband and I watched our toddler eat a freshly picked tomato," Dray said. "I thought I gardened for me, turns out we do it for her.”

A selection of seasonal seed packets is available for free at the main Stark Library in downtown Canton, a cooperative effort with The Ohio State University Extension through June 30.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-580-8318.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark master gardeners dig in to help improve summer growing