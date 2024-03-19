Stark voters to decide on tax requests in multiple townships, villages

Stark County voters are weighing in on multiple tax measures today related to roads and safety forces in villages and townships.

Perry Township voters are considering Issue 18, a five-year, 7.8-mill road levy. The measure aims to generate $5.8 million annually for road operations.

Primary preview: A look at the March 19 tax requests for Stark County townships & villages

In Jackson Township, voters will decide on a replacement measure for an existing 5.75-mill levy, which garners funds for police operations and protection.

Perry Township voters are deciding today on a five-year, 7.8-mill road levy, which aims to generate $5.8 million annually for road repaving, staffing and snow removal.

Jackson's five-year measure (Issue 16) would be based on revenue from updated property valuations. If passed, it will generate $11.3 million annually.

In Beach City, the renewal of a five-year, 3-mill fire levy is on the ballot as Issue 8.

Meyers Lake residents were en route to the polls to consider giving themselves some tax relief.

Instead of seeking renewal of the current 5-mill road levy, the village had asked for less money this year — just 1 mill via Issue 5.

Voters deciding on Lawrence, Lexington and Pike road tax measures

Lawrence Township is asking voters for a second time to approve new tax dollars for road operations, maintenance and repairs. The five-year, 1.65-mill road levy is Issue 14 on the Stark ballot.

A similar tax request was rejected in November.

In Lexington Township, Issue 17 is asking voters for an additional five-year, 1.5-mill levy for road operations and maintenance.

Pike Township voters are weighing in on an additional five-year, 1-mill road levy via Issue 13.

Check back for updates to this story throughout the night.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Stark County, Ohio election results for villages and townships