Stark County sheriff's deputies investigating shooting at Meyers Lake Plaza

CANTON TWP. − A 23-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot Monday afternoon at Meyers Lake Plaza by an unknown suspect, the Stark County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 3 p.m. at the shopping plaza in the 1500 block of Whipple Avenue NW. Deputies believe the suspect fled in a light blue or silver sport utility vehicle in an unknown direction before deputies arrived.

Paramedics with the Canton Township Fire Department transported the shooting victim to Aultman Hospital.

Further details were not available.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call 330-430-3800 and ask for the sheriff's Detective Bureau.

