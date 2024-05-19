Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

John Neff returns the ball during a morning pickleball game on the courts at Stadium Park in Canton.

Canton VA Clinic introduces new mammography service

CANTON – A new mammography service is available at the Canton Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic, 733 Market Ave S.

The new mammography service features an advanced 3D technology that provides higher quality imaging and the ability to adapt and better position each individual for improved comfort as well as precision imaging, according to the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.

Barbara Burr, radiologist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, said that by offering these services in Canton, “patients will have better access to VA health care, convenient mammographic screening closer to home, and enhanced continuity of care — meaning that all imaging can be performed and reviewed in the same location.”

Alzheimer’s Association seeks volunteers

CANTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is seeking volunteers for initiatives across Northeast Ohio, including community education, support groups, fundraisers, advocacy and support of the nine 2024 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the region.

The chapters serve 21 counties: Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

Opportunities could include membership on the board of directors; membership on fundraiser committees, including Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day; community educators; support group facilitators; state advocates; event staff; and community representatives.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter at 216-342-5556.

Akron/Canton Heart Ball chairpersons named

GREEN – The Northeast Ohio chapter of the American Heart Association has named John and Vicki Mercer co-chairs of this year’s Akron/Canton Heart Ball, a community-wide campaign against heart disease and stroke.

The event will be Oct. 4 at House Three Thirty in Akron.

John is the director of enterprise sales for Penske Transportation Solutions. He has served and supported several nonprofit boards such as Autism Speaks and the American Cancer Society, and related transportation affiliations. Vicki was a client representative for Chez-Del Interiors of Akron and has supported various design committees and affiliations in the Akron/Canton communities.

For more information on how to support or attend the Akron/Canton Heart Ball, visit heart.org/heartofakroncanton or contact Ashley.Moore@Heart.org.

The Shootouts to perform in Hartville

HARTVILLE – The Shootouts will perform a fusion of honky tonk, western swing, and Rustbelt rock from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery, 1015 Edison St. NW.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, call 330-877-9353 or visit https://hartvillekitchen.com/.

Players Guild presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

JACKSON TWP. – Players Guild performances of Disney’s musical "Beauty and the Beast" continue at 2 p.m. today and May 26 and at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at the Kent State University at Stark Fine Arts Building, 6000 Frank Ave. NW.

For tickets and more information, call the box office at 330-244-3224, email boxoffice@playersguildtheatre.com, or visit https://tinyurl.com/z52tyttz.

Movie, concert at Jackson amphitheater

JACKSON TWP. − The Nash Family Jackson Amphitheater, 7454 Community Parkway NW, will feature the following events this week:

The movie “Elemental” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

DJ’s Big Rock N’ Roll Band will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Visit www.jacksonamphitheater.com or call Chylece Head at 330-832-7416 for concert tickets and more information.

Art workshop for kids is Saturday

MASSILLON – The Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, will host an Art Exploration Workshop with instructor Angelina Verginis from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday for children in grades 4 through 9.

Students will make original art in various media. The fee includes all supplies. The cost is $25 for Massillon Museum member or $30 for nonmembers. Register at MassMu.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061.

Pink Floyd tribute show Friday

MASSILLON – Floyd Live: Definitive Pink Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute show, will be 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E.

For tickets and more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3juun686.

Massillon Museum earns awards

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum and its leadership earned several recognitions recently as the Ohio Museums Association announced the winners of the 2023 OMA Awards of Achievement and 2023 Visual Communication Awards during its annual awards dinner.

The John W. Carlson: Set the Twilight Reeling exhibition catalog earned Massillon Museum the top Award of Achievement for the best exhibition catalog in its budget category. The full-color soft cover book remains available in the museum’s shop, OHregionalities.

The museum earned the 2023 Gold Award in Visual Communication for its budget level for its 90th anniversary logo/brand package. The logo was used throughout the anniversary year and was created by the museum's administrative assistant and social media manager, Anna Young.

The late Brad Richardson was named the Betty Bryan Volunteer of the Year for his 12 years of service to the museum. He died Jan. 26. His wife, Melinda, and children Alexx and Sydney accepted the award on his behalf.

Alexandra Nicholis Coon, executive director of the Massillon Museum, was honored as Ohio’s museum advocate of the year in 2023. In addition to collaborating with officials on the local and county level, Coon advocates regularly at the state and national level on behalf of all museums, and within the community.

SMHA gets grant for public housing repairs

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority $8,254,449 in public housing repair funding, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron.

The grant is provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers money to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities can use the money to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.

Night bike rides and night canoeing this week

Stark Parks has announced the following activities:

Night Bike Ride on the Towpath, Friday: Join Ernie’s Bicycle Shop for a free monthly guided night ride. This is a 14- to 18-mile beginner-friendly ride over flat terrain, with a team member at the front and rear of the group starting at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Riders must have a helmet and bikes must be equipped with head and taillights. Participation is free for the family-friendly event. No preregistration is necessary unless you rent a bike and equipment. To register or for more information, go to erniesbikeshop.com/events or call 800-291-0099.

Night Canoeing on the Tuscarawas River, Saturday: Join the Trailhead Canoe Livery and enjoy the Tuscarawas River by moonlight for a monthly night canoe event. Boats will launch between 7 and 8:30 p.m. starting at the Lake Avenue Trailhead. Paddle three miles downriver as twilight sets in, then enjoy hot dogs and s’mores around a riverside campfire. Reservations are required and must be made at least a day in advance. Call 800-226-6349 to register (reservations not available on the Stark Parks website). This popular event regularly sells out. The fee is $25 per person.

Adventure Kids, Saturday: Celebrate National Snail Day, 1 to 2 p.m. for ages 6 to 9 at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. Gather to learn about these small, slimy creatures. Come for a snail-themed book, craft and game. Be prepared to go outside.

